    Full Circle Weekly News #278

    Full Circle Weekly News #278
    Based on Sway, a port of LXQt is being developed:
https://cartaslinux.wordpress.com/2022/08/28/lxqt-sway-usando-lxqt-para-hacer-que-sway-sea-mas-amigable/

Fedora Linux 39 plans to disable SHA-1-based signatures support by default:
https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/msg02882.html

Apache OpenOffice passed 333 million downloads:
https://blogs.apache.org/OOo/entry/more-than-333-million-downloads

Release of the QEMU 7.1:
https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2022-08/msg04598.html

Armbian 22.08:
https://www.armbian.com/newsflash/armbian-22-08/

Release of Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS with graphical stack and kernel update:
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2022-September/000283.html

Linux From Scratch 11.2 and Beyond Linux From Scratch 11.2:
https://lists.linuxfromscratch.org/sympa/arc/lfs-announce/2022-09/msg00000.html

Release of the OBS Studio 28.0:
https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/28.0.0

Release of Nmap 7.93, timed to the 25th anniversary of the project:
https://seclists.org/nmap-announce/2022/1

The webOS Open Source Edition 2.18:
https://www.webosose.org/blog/2022/09/02/webos-ose-2-18-0-release/

Release of Nitrux 2.4:
https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-4-0/

Google Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Program:
https://security.googleblog.com/2023/08/Announcing-Googles-Open-Source-Software-Vulnerability-Rewards-Program%20.html

Peter Eckersley, co-founder of Let's Encrypt, passed away:
https://community.letsencrypt.org/t/peter-eckersley-may-his-memory-be-a-blessing/183854

The platform code for Notesnook, has been opened:
https://blog.notesnook.com/notesnook-is-going-open-source/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

