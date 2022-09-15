The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #278 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Based on Sway, a port of LXQt is being developed: https://cartaslinux.wordpress.com/2022/08/28/lxqt-sway-usando-lxqt-para-hacer-que-sway-sea-mas-amigable/ Fedora Linux 39 plans to disable SHA-1-based signatures support by default: https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/msg02882.html Apache OpenOffice passed 333 million downloads: https://blogs.apache.org/OOo/entry/more-than-333-million-downloads Release of the QEMU 7.1: https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2022-08/msg04598.html Armbian 22.08: https://www.armbian.com/newsflash/armbian-22-08/ Release of Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS with graphical stack and kernel update: https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2022-September/000283.html Linux From Scratch 11.2 and Beyond Linux From Scratch 11.2: https://lists.linuxfromscratch.org/sympa/arc/lfs-announce/2022-09/msg00000.html Release of the OBS Studio 28.0: https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/28.0.0 Release of Nmap 7.93, timed to the 25th anniversary of the project: https://seclists.org/nmap-announce/2022/1 The webOS Open Source Edition 2.18: https://www.webosose.org/blog/2022/09/02/webos-ose-2-18-0-release/ Release of Nitrux 2.4: https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-4-0/ Google Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Program: https://security.googleblog.com/2023/08/Announcing-Googles-Open-Source-Software-Vulnerability-Rewards-Program%20.html Peter Eckersley, co-founder of Let's Encrypt, passed away: https://community.letsencrypt.org/t/peter-eckersley-may-his-memory-be-a-blessing/183854 The platform code for Notesnook, has been opened: https://blog.notesnook.com/notesnook-is-going-open-source/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/