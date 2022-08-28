The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #275 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Release of Ubuntu Sway Remix 22.04 LTS: https://github.com/Ubuntu-Sway/Ubuntu-Sway-Remix Release of nftables 1.0.5: https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00246.html Google has expanded the program to stimulate the detection of vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel https://security.googleblog.com/2022/08/making-linux-kernel-exploit-cooking.html The Linux kernel reveals exploited vulnerabilities in POSIX CPU timer, cls_route and nf_tables https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/08/09/6 Open-based Heroes of Might and Magic 2 - fheroes2 - 0.9.18 https://github.com/ihhub/fheroes2/releases/tag/0.9.18 SQUIP - an attack on AMD processors that leads to data leakage through third-party channels https://stefangast.eu/papers/squip.pdf Release of GNU Binutils 2.39: https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03078.html Release of Toybox 0.8.8: https://github.com/landley/toybox/releases/tag/0.8.8