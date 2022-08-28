    Full Circle Weekly News #275

    Full Circle Weekly News #275
    Release of Ubuntu Sway Remix 22.04 LTS:
https://github.com/Ubuntu-Sway/Ubuntu-Sway-Remix

Release of nftables 1.0.5:
https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00246.html

Google has expanded the program to stimulate the detection of vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel
https://security.googleblog.com/2022/08/making-linux-kernel-exploit-cooking.html

The Linux kernel reveals exploited vulnerabilities in POSIX CPU timer, cls_route and nf_tables
https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/08/09/6

Open-based Heroes of Might and Magic 2 - fheroes2 - 0.9.18
https://github.com/ihhub/fheroes2/releases/tag/0.9.18

SQUIP - an attack on AMD processors that leads to data leakage through third-party channels
https://stefangast.eu/papers/squip.pdf

Release of GNU Binutils 2.39:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03078.html

Release of Toybox 0.8.8:
https://github.com/landley/toybox/releases/tag/0.8.8



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

