    Full Circle Weekly News #274

    By -
    25
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #274
    / 
    Release of ScummVM 2.6.0:
https://www.scummvm.org/news/20220801/

Release of Slax 15:
https://www.slax.org/blog/27433-Releasing-Slax-15.0-based-on-Slackware-again-after-9-years-and-11.4-based-on-Debian-.html

Pale Moon 31.2:
https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=28677&p=230886#p230886

NIST sued:
http://blog.cr.yp.to/20220805-nsa.html

Dreamworks announces opening of MoonRay rendering system:
https://openmoonray.org/MoonRayPressRelease.pdf

NetBSD 9.3:
https://blog.netbsd.org/tnf/entry/netbsd_9_3_released

Minetest 5.6.0, open clone of MineCraft:
https://blog.minetest.net/2022/08/04/5.6.0-released/

A mechanism to verify the kernel in Linux:
https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/20220803112014.7ffed04e@gandalf.local.home/

OpenSUSE developers discuss termination of ReiserFS support:
https://lists.opensuse.org/archives/list/factory@lists.opensuse.org/thread/EGZIA6LR23EF3PE3RTSG4LQONY75TSXM/


Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.