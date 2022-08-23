Full Circle Weekly News #274

/
Release of ScummVM 2.6.0: https://www.scummvm.org/news/20220801/ Release of Slax 15: https://www.slax.org/blog/27433-Releasing-Slax-15.0-based-on-Slackware-again-after-9-years-and-11.4-based-on-Debian-.html Pale Moon 31.2: https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=28677&p=230886#p230886 NIST sued: http://blog.cr.yp.to/20220805-nsa.html Dreamworks announces opening of MoonRay rendering system: https://openmoonray.org/MoonRayPressRelease.pdf NetBSD 9.3: https://blog.netbsd.org/tnf/entry/netbsd_9_3_released Minetest 5.6.0, open clone of MineCraft: https://blog.minetest.net/2022/08/04/5.6.0-released/ A mechanism to verify the kernel in Linux: https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/20220803112014.7ffed04e@gandalf.local.home/ OpenSUSE developers discuss termination of ReiserFS support: https://lists.opensuse.org/archives/list/factory@lists.opensuse.org/thread/EGZIA6LR23EF3PE3RTSG4LQONY75TSXM/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/