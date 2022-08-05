The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #273 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

NsCDE 2.2 Released: https://github.com/NsCDE/NsCDE/releases/tag/2.2 D-Installer 0.4 for SUSE: https://yast.opensuse.org/blog/2022-07-19/yast-report-2022-5 Fedora intends to ban the supply of software distributed under the CC0 license: https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/legal@lists.fedoraproject.org/thread/RRYM3CLYJYW64VSQIXY6IF3TCDZGS6LM/ Release of CDE 2.5.0: https://sourceforge.net/p/cdesktopenv/mailman/message/37684830/ Debian sued the domain debian.community, which published a critique of the project: https://suicide.fyi/debian/urgent-domain-stolen-use-new-url-asap-new-debian-private-leaks/ Latte Dock announced the termination of the project: https://psifidotos.blogspot.com/2022/07/latte-dock-farewell.html OpenMandriva starts testing the OpenMandriva Lx ROME rolling: https://www.openmandriva.org/en/news/article/openmandriva-lx-rome-rolling-technical-preview Updating ClamAV 0.103.7, 0.104.4 and 0.105.1: https://blog.clamav.net/2022/07/clamav-01037-01041-and-01051-patch.html Fedora Linux 37 plans to stop supporting robotics, games etc: https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/devel@lists.fedoraproject.org/thread/YXENHLWNVIAOYQQ746KZYRIXYQW6E2FA/ Vulnerability in Samba: https://www.samba.org/samba/latest_news.html#4.16.4 Ventoy 1.0.79: https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.79 Release of OPNsense 22.7: https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=29507.0 Release of FreeRDP 2.8.0: https://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/releases/tag/2.8.0 Release paperless-ngx 1.8.0: https://github.com/paperless-ngx/paperless-ngx/ 4MLinux 40.0: https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2022/07/4mlinux-400-stable-released.html Linux Mint 21: https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=4358 Release of Q4OS 4.10: https://www.q4os.org/blog.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/