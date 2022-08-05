    Full Circle Weekly News #273

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #273
    NsCDE 2.2 Released:
https://github.com/NsCDE/NsCDE/releases/tag/2.2

D-Installer 0.4 for SUSE:
https://yast.opensuse.org/blog/2022-07-19/yast-report-2022-5

Fedora intends to ban the supply of software distributed under the CC0 license:
https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/legal@lists.fedoraproject.org/thread/RRYM3CLYJYW64VSQIXY6IF3TCDZGS6LM/

Release of CDE 2.5.0:
https://sourceforge.net/p/cdesktopenv/mailman/message/37684830/

Debian sued the domain debian.community, which published a critique of the project:
https://suicide.fyi/debian/urgent-domain-stolen-use-new-url-asap-new-debian-private-leaks/

Latte Dock announced the termination of the project:
https://psifidotos.blogspot.com/2022/07/latte-dock-farewell.html

OpenMandriva starts testing the OpenMandriva Lx ROME rolling:
https://www.openmandriva.org/en/news/article/openmandriva-lx-rome-rolling-technical-preview

Updating ClamAV 0.103.7, 0.104.4 and 0.105.1:
https://blog.clamav.net/2022/07/clamav-01037-01041-and-01051-patch.html

Fedora Linux 37 plans to stop supporting robotics, games etc:
https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/devel@lists.fedoraproject.org/thread/YXENHLWNVIAOYQQ746KZYRIXYQW6E2FA/

Vulnerability in Samba:
https://www.samba.org/samba/latest_news.html#4.16.4

Ventoy 1.0.79:
https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.79

Release of OPNsense 22.7:
https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=29507.0

Release of FreeRDP 2.8.0:
https://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/releases/tag/2.8.0

Release paperless-ngx 1.8.0:
https://github.com/paperless-ngx/paperless-ngx/

4MLinux 40.0:
https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2022/07/4mlinux-400-stable-released.html

Linux Mint 21:
https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=4358

Release of Q4OS 4.10:
https://www.q4os.org/blog.html



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

