    Full Circle Weekly News #272

    Full Circle Weekly News #272
    The xfwm4 window manager has been ported to work with Wayland:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2022-July/042273.html

openSUSE provides full support for the Nim programming language:
https://news.opensuse.org/2022/07/14/os-reaches-first-class-support-for-nim/

An experiment to improve the efficiency of the cat utility:
https://ariadne.space/2022/07/17/how-efficient-can-cat1-be/

Qubes OS 4.1.1 update:
https://www.qubes-os.org/news/2022/07/18/qubes-4-1-1/

Release of Nebula Graph 3.2:
https://github.com/vesoft-inc/nebula/releases/tag/v3.2.0

Nomenus-rex 0.7.0 released:
https://github.com/ANGulchenko/nomenus-rex

Two more games from studio KD-Vision goes open:
https://github.com/KD-lab-Open-Source/VistaEngine

Release of the Qt Creator 8 development environment
https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-creator-8-released

GameMode 1.7 is available:
https://github.com/FeralInteractive/gamemode/releases/tag/1.7

vSMTP - mail server with built-in language for traffic filtering:
https://github.com/viridIT/vSMTP/blob/develop/benchmarks/README.md#benchmarks

Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13 released:
https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/OOOUSERS/AOO+4.1.12+Release+Notes

Release of Cine Encoder 3.5.4:
https://github.com/CineEncoder/cine-encoder

FFmpeg 5.1 multimedia package released:
https://ffmpeg.org/index.html#news

The ban on the sale of open source software through the Microsoft Store has been lifted:
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/uwp/publish/store-policies-change-history



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

