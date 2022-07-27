The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #272 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

The xfwm4 window manager has been ported to work with Wayland: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2022-July/042273.html openSUSE provides full support for the Nim programming language: https://news.opensuse.org/2022/07/14/os-reaches-first-class-support-for-nim/ An experiment to improve the efficiency of the cat utility: https://ariadne.space/2022/07/17/how-efficient-can-cat1-be/ Qubes OS 4.1.1 update: https://www.qubes-os.org/news/2022/07/18/qubes-4-1-1/ Release of Nebula Graph 3.2: https://github.com/vesoft-inc/nebula/releases/tag/v3.2.0 Nomenus-rex 0.7.0 released: https://github.com/ANGulchenko/nomenus-rex Two more games from studio KD-Vision goes open: https://github.com/KD-lab-Open-Source/VistaEngine Release of the Qt Creator 8 development environment https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-creator-8-released GameMode 1.7 is available: https://github.com/FeralInteractive/gamemode/releases/tag/1.7 vSMTP - mail server with built-in language for traffic filtering: https://github.com/viridIT/vSMTP/blob/develop/benchmarks/README.md#benchmarks Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13 released: https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/OOOUSERS/AOO+4.1.12+Release+Notes Release of Cine Encoder 3.5.4: https://github.com/CineEncoder/cine-encoder FFmpeg 5.1 multimedia package released: https://ffmpeg.org/index.html#news The ban on the sale of open source software through the Microsoft Store has been lifted: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/uwp/publish/store-policies-change-history Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/