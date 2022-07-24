    Full Circle Weekly News #271

    Full Circle Weekly News #271
    SCALE19x returns to the Los Angeles area July 28-31. 
Join the Ubuntu and Linux community for 100+ sessions 
on all things opensource. Keynotes include Vint Cerf, 
Aeva Black, Demetris Cheatham, and more. 
www.socallinuxexpo.org

SeaMonkey 2.53.13 Released:
https://blog.seamonkey-project.org/2022/07/11/seamonkey-2-53-13-is-out/

Audacious 4.2 Released:
https://audacious-media-player.org/news/53-audacious-4-2-released

Release of Caliber 6.0:
https://calibre-ebook.com/new-in/fifteen

GCC approves inclusion of Rust language support:
https://gcc.gnu.org/pipermail/gcc/2022-July/239057.html

Network Security Toolkit 36 ​​ released:
https://sourceforge.net/p/nst/news/2022/07/nst-version-36-13232-released/

Up to 4 times faster implementation of memchr function proposed for Linux kernel:
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Linux-Kernel-Faster-memchr

Heroes of Might and Magic 2 open engine release - fheroes2 - 0.9.17:
https://github.com/ihhub/fheroes2/releases/tag/0.9.16

X.Org Server 21.1.4 update with security fixes:
https://lists.x.org/archives/xorg/2022-July/061036.html

Release of Tails 5.2 :
https://forum.torproject.net/t/new-release-tails-5-2/3944

Red Hat appoints new CEO:
https://www.redhat.com/en/about/press-releases/red-hat-names-matt-hicks-president-and-chief-executive-officer

Updating a DogLinux Build to Check Hardware:
https://gumanzoy.blogspot.com/2021/05/liveusb-1100mb-doglinux-debian-11.html

Builds with LXQt 1.1 user environment prepared for Lubuntu 22.04:
https://lubuntu.me/jammy-backports-22-04-1-cft/

Tor Browser 11.5:
https://blog.torproject.org/new-release-tor-browser-115/

Chrome OS Flex operating system ready for installation on any hardware:
https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/chrome-enterprise/chromeos-flex-ready-to-scale-to-pcs-and-macs

Arcan desktop engine release 0.6.2:
https://arcan-fe.com/2022/07/15/arcan-0-6-2-its-all-connected/

T2 SDE 22.6 Meta Distribution Released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/t2@t2-project.org/msg04039.html

New teeth coming soon, I promise!

Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

