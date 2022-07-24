The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #271 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

SCALE19x returns to the Los Angeles area July 28-31. Join the Ubuntu and Linux community for 100+ sessions on all things opensource. Keynotes include Vint Cerf, Aeva Black, Demetris Cheatham, and more. www.socallinuxexpo.org SeaMonkey 2.53.13 Released: https://blog.seamonkey-project.org/2022/07/11/seamonkey-2-53-13-is-out/ Audacious 4.2 Released: https://audacious-media-player.org/news/53-audacious-4-2-released Release of Caliber 6.0: https://calibre-ebook.com/new-in/fifteen GCC approves inclusion of Rust language support: https://gcc.gnu.org/pipermail/gcc/2022-July/239057.html Network Security Toolkit 36 ​​ released: https://sourceforge.net/p/nst/news/2022/07/nst-version-36-13232-released/ Up to 4 times faster implementation of memchr function proposed for Linux kernel: https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Linux-Kernel-Faster-memchr Heroes of Might and Magic 2 open engine release - fheroes2 - 0.9.17: https://github.com/ihhub/fheroes2/releases/tag/0.9.16 X.Org Server 21.1.4 update with security fixes: https://lists.x.org/archives/xorg/2022-July/061036.html Release of Tails 5.2 : https://forum.torproject.net/t/new-release-tails-5-2/3944 Red Hat appoints new CEO: https://www.redhat.com/en/about/press-releases/red-hat-names-matt-hicks-president-and-chief-executive-officer Updating a DogLinux Build to Check Hardware: https://gumanzoy.blogspot.com/2021/05/liveusb-1100mb-doglinux-debian-11.html Builds with LXQt 1.1 user environment prepared for Lubuntu 22.04: https://lubuntu.me/jammy-backports-22-04-1-cft/ Tor Browser 11.5: https://blog.torproject.org/new-release-tor-browser-115/ Chrome OS Flex operating system ready for installation on any hardware: https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/chrome-enterprise/chromeos-flex-ready-to-scale-to-pcs-and-macs Arcan desktop engine release 0.6.2: https://arcan-fe.com/2022/07/15/arcan-0-6-2-its-all-connected/ T2 SDE 22.6 Meta Distribution Released: https://www.mail-archive.com/t2@t2-project.org/msg04039.html New teeth coming soon, I promise! Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/