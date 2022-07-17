    Full Circle Weekly News #270

    Full Circle Weekly News #270
    SFC urges open source projects to stop using GitHub:
https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2022/jun/30/give-up-github-launch/

Porteus 5.0 distribution released:
https://forum.porteus.org/viewtopic.php?f=35&t=10183

Release of Zabbix 6.2:
https://www.zabbix.com/documentation/6.2/manual/introduction/whatsnew620

The KDE project introduced their fourth generation of KDE Slimbooks:
https://kde.slimbook.es/

Oracle Linux 9 and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 available:
https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/announcing-oracle-linux-9-general-availability

NIST Approves Quantum Resistant Encryption Algorithms:
https://groups.google.com/a/list.nist.gov/g/pqc-forum/c/G0DoD7lkGPk

Lennart Pottering left Red Hat and joined Microsoft:
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Systemd-Creator-Microsoft

Release of SpaceVim 2.0:
https://spacevim.org/SpaceVim-release-v2.0.0/

Ubuntu MATE distribution has generated builds for the Raspberry Pi:
https://ubuntu-mate.community/t/ubuntu-mate-22-04-lts-for-raspberry-pi-is-out-now/25634

wxWidgets 3.2.0 graphical toolkit:
https://wxwidgets.org/news/2022/07/wxwidgets-3.2.0-final-release/

Bacula 13.0.0 Available:
https://www.bacula.org/bacula-release-13-0-0/

Microsoft introduces a ban on the sale of open source software through the Microsoft Store:
https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2022/jul/07/microsoft-bans-commerical-open-source-in-app-store/

nDPI 4.4 Deep Packet Inspection Released:
https://www.ntop.org/ndpi/introducing-ndpi-4-4-many-new-protocols-improvements-and-cybersecurity-features/

Debian 11.4 update:
https://www.debian.org/News/2022/20220709

rclone 1.59  released:
https://forum.rclone.org/t/rclone-1-59-0-release/31808

Release of Libreboot 20220710, a completely free distribution of Coreboot:
https://libreboot.org/news/libreboot20220710.html




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

