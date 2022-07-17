The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #270 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

SFC urges open source projects to stop using GitHub: https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2022/jun/30/give-up-github-launch/ Porteus 5.0 distribution released: https://forum.porteus.org/viewtopic.php?f=35&t=10183 Release of Zabbix 6.2: https://www.zabbix.com/documentation/6.2/manual/introduction/whatsnew620 The KDE project introduced their fourth generation of KDE Slimbooks: https://kde.slimbook.es/ Oracle Linux 9 and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 available: https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/announcing-oracle-linux-9-general-availability NIST Approves Quantum Resistant Encryption Algorithms: https://groups.google.com/a/list.nist.gov/g/pqc-forum/c/G0DoD7lkGPk Lennart Pottering left Red Hat and joined Microsoft: https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Systemd-Creator-Microsoft Release of SpaceVim 2.0: https://spacevim.org/SpaceVim-release-v2.0.0/ Ubuntu MATE distribution has generated builds for the Raspberry Pi: https://ubuntu-mate.community/t/ubuntu-mate-22-04-lts-for-raspberry-pi-is-out-now/25634 wxWidgets 3.2.0 graphical toolkit: https://wxwidgets.org/news/2022/07/wxwidgets-3.2.0-final-release/ Bacula 13.0.0 Available: https://www.bacula.org/bacula-release-13-0-0/ Microsoft introduces a ban on the sale of open source software through the Microsoft Store: https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2022/jul/07/microsoft-bans-commerical-open-source-in-app-store/ nDPI 4.4 Deep Packet Inspection Released: https://www.ntop.org/ndpi/introducing-ndpi-4-4-many-new-protocols-improvements-and-cybersecurity-features/ Debian 11.4 update: https://www.debian.org/News/2022/20220709 rclone 1.59 released: https://forum.rclone.org/t/rclone-1-59-0-release/31808 Release of Libreboot 20220710, a completely free distribution of Coreboot: https://libreboot.org/news/libreboot20220710.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/