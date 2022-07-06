Full Circle Weekly News #269

/
Wifibox 0.10 - environment for using Linux WiFi drivers in FreeBSD: https://github.com/pgj/freebsd-wifibox/releases/tag/0.10.0 Git 2.37 source control release: https://lore.kernel.org/git/xmqqy1xinf00.fsf@gitster.g/ Release BitTorrent client Deluge 2.1: https://github.com/deluge-torrent/deluge/releases/tag/deluge-2.1.0 Thunderbird 102 mail client released: https://blog.thunderbird.net/2022/06/thunderbird-102-released-a-serious-upgrade-to-your-communication/ 23rd Ubuntu Touch Firmware Update: https://ubports.com/ Packj - a toolkit for detecting malicious libraries in Python and JavaScript: https://github.com/ossillate-inc/packj Unity 7.6 Custom Shell Stable Released: https://unity.ubuntuunity.org/blog/unity-7.6 Wayland 1.21 is available: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2022-June/042268.html WebOS Open Source Edition 2.17 Platform Released: https://www.webosose.org/blog/2022/07/01/webos-ose-2-17-0-release/ Raspberry Pi Project Unveils Wi-Fi-Enabled Pico W Board: https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/raspberry-pi-pico-w-your-6-iot-platform/ Release of multiplayer 3D shooter Xonotic 0.8.5: https://xonotic.org/posts/2022/xonotic-0-8-5-release/ firewalld 1.2 released: https://firewalld.org/2022/07/firewalld-1-2-0-release WebExtension support added to Epiphany web browser (GNOME Web): https://blog.tingping.se/2022/06/29/WebExtensions-Epiphany.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/