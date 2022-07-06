    Full Circle Weekly News #269

    By -
    70
    0

    Full Circle Weekly News #269
    Wifibox 0.10 - environment for using Linux WiFi drivers in FreeBSD:
https://github.com/pgj/freebsd-wifibox/releases/tag/0.10.0

Git 2.37 source control release:
https://lore.kernel.org/git/xmqqy1xinf00.fsf@gitster.g/

Release BitTorrent client Deluge 2.1:
https://github.com/deluge-torrent/deluge/releases/tag/deluge-2.1.0

Thunderbird 102 mail client released:
https://blog.thunderbird.net/2022/06/thunderbird-102-released-a-serious-upgrade-to-your-communication/

23rd Ubuntu Touch Firmware Update:
https://ubports.com/

Packj - a toolkit for detecting malicious libraries in Python and JavaScript:
https://github.com/ossillate-inc/packj

Unity 7.6 Custom Shell Stable Released:
https://unity.ubuntuunity.org/blog/unity-7.6

Wayland 1.21 is available:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2022-June/042268.html

WebOS Open Source Edition 2.17 Platform Released:
https://www.webosose.org/blog/2022/07/01/webos-ose-2-17-0-release/

Raspberry Pi Project Unveils Wi-Fi-Enabled Pico W Board:
https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/raspberry-pi-pico-w-your-6-iot-platform/

Release of multiplayer 3D shooter Xonotic 0.8.5:
https://xonotic.org/posts/2022/xonotic-0-8-5-release/

firewalld 1.2 released:
https://firewalld.org/2022/07/firewalld-1-2-0-release

WebExtension support added to Epiphany web browser (GNOME Web):
https://blog.tingping.se/2022/06/29/WebExtensions-Epiphany.html



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

