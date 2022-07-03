Full Circle Weekly News #268

/
nginx 1.23.0 release: http://nginx.org/#2022-06-21 New Qt project leader appointed: https://www.qt.io/blog/new-chief-maintainer-for-qt Rust support in the Linux 5.20 kernel: https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Rust-For-Linux-5.20-Possible The GeckoLinux creator introduced SpiralLinux: https://spirallinux.github.io/ AMD Opens FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Technology: https://gpuopen.com/fsr2-source-available/ KaOS 2022.06 distribution released: https://kaosx.us/news/2022/kaos06/ Communist 1.4 p2p-messenger Released: https://forum.altlinux.org/index.php?topic=46108.msg371189#msg371189 Pitivi Video Editor Release 2022.06: https://github.com/pitivi/pitivi/releases/tag/2022.06.0 EndeavourOS 22.6 published: https://endeavouros.com/news/artemis-is-launched/ Redbean 2.0, a platform for web applications packaged in a universal executable ZIP archive: https://justine.lol/redbean2/ Exim mail server 4.96: https://lists.exim.org/lurker/message/20220625.141825.d6de6074.en.html Shotcut video editor release 22.06: https://shotcut.org/blog/new-release-220623/ Changes to containerd to allow Linux containers to run on FreeBSD: https://github.com/containerd/containerd/pull/7000 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/