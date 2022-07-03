    Full Circle Weekly News #268

    By -
    54
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #268
    / 
    nginx 1.23.0 release:
http://nginx.org/#2022-06-21

New Qt project leader appointed:
https://www.qt.io/blog/new-chief-maintainer-for-qt

Rust support in the Linux 5.20 kernel:
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Rust-For-Linux-5.20-Possible

The GeckoLinux creator introduced SpiralLinux:
https://spirallinux.github.io/

AMD Opens FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Technology:
https://gpuopen.com/fsr2-source-available/

KaOS 2022.06 distribution released:
https://kaosx.us/news/2022/kaos06/

Communist 1.4 p2p-messenger Released:
https://forum.altlinux.org/index.php?topic=46108.msg371189#msg371189

Pitivi Video Editor Release 2022.06:
https://github.com/pitivi/pitivi/releases/tag/2022.06.0

EndeavourOS 22.6 published: 
https://endeavouros.com/news/artemis-is-launched/

Redbean 2.0, a platform for web applications packaged in a universal executable ZIP archive:
https://justine.lol/redbean2/

Exim mail server 4.96:
https://lists.exim.org/lurker/message/20220625.141825.d6de6074.en.html

Shotcut video editor release 22.06:
https://shotcut.org/blog/new-release-220623/

Changes to containerd to allow Linux containers to run on FreeBSD:
https://github.com/containerd/containerd/pull/7000



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.