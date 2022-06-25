The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #267 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Qt6 packages prepared for Debian 11: https://perezmeyer.com.ar/blog/2022/06/10/qt6-in-debian-bullseye/ Release of the MidnightBSD 2.2: https://www.midnightbsd.org/notes/ Cinnamon 5.4 desktop environment released: https://github.com/linuxmint/Cinnamon/releases/tag/5.4.0 Release of EasyOS 4.0, a custom distribution from the creator of Puppy Linux: https://bkhome.org/news/202206/easyos-dunfell-series-version-40-released.html Bottlerocket 1.8 is available: https://github.com/bottlerocket-os/bottlerocket/releases/tag/v1.8.0 Alpha testing of PHP 8.2 has begun: https://stitcher.io/blog/new-in-php-82 The K-9 Mail project will become the basis of Thunderbird for Android: https://blog.thunderbird.net/2022/06/revealed-thunderbird-on-android-plans-k9/ The browser-linux - Linux distribution to run in a web browser: https://github.com/Darin755/browser-linux Oracle Linux 9 Preview: https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/oracle-linux-9-developer-preview-now-available-for-download KDE Plasma 5.25 user environment: https://kde.org/ru/announcements/plasma/5/5.25.0/ Free CAD release FreeCAD 0.20: https://github.com/FreeCAD/FreeCAD/releases/tag/0.20 EuroLinux 9.0: https://en.euro-linux.com/blog/eurolinux-9-0-released/ Ubuntu Core 22 monolithic distribution available: https://ubuntu.com/blog/canonical-ubuntu-core-22-is-now-available-optimised-for-iot-and-embedded-devices GIMP 2.10.32 graphics editor released: https://www.gimp.org/news/2022/06/14/gimp-2-10-32-released/ Cambalache 0.10, a tool for developing GTK interfaces: https://blogs.gnome.org/xjuan/2022/06/15/cambalache-0-10-0-is-out/ Release of LXC 5.0 container management system: https://discuss.linuxcontainers.org/t/lxc-5-0-lts-has-been-released/14381 Tor 0.4.7.8 update fixes vulnerability: https://forum.torproject.net/t/stable-release-0-4-7-8/3679 GhostBSD Release 6/22/15: http://ghostbsd.org/22.06.15_iso_is_now_available Manjaro Linux 21.3 distribution released: https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-21-3-0-ruah-released/114220 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/