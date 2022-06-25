    Full Circle Weekly News #267

    Full Circle Weekly News #267
    Qt6 packages prepared for Debian 11:
https://perezmeyer.com.ar/blog/2022/06/10/qt6-in-debian-bullseye/

Release of the MidnightBSD 2.2:
https://www.midnightbsd.org/notes/

Cinnamon 5.4 desktop environment released:
https://github.com/linuxmint/Cinnamon/releases/tag/5.4.0

Release of EasyOS 4.0, a custom distribution from the creator of Puppy Linux:
https://bkhome.org/news/202206/easyos-dunfell-series-version-40-released.html

Bottlerocket 1.8 is available:
https://github.com/bottlerocket-os/bottlerocket/releases/tag/v1.8.0

Alpha testing of PHP 8.2 has begun:
https://stitcher.io/blog/new-in-php-82

The K-9 Mail project will become the basis of Thunderbird for Android:
https://blog.thunderbird.net/2022/06/revealed-thunderbird-on-android-plans-k9/

The browser-linux - Linux distribution to run in a web browser:
https://github.com/Darin755/browser-linux

Oracle Linux 9 Preview:
https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/oracle-linux-9-developer-preview-now-available-for-download

KDE Plasma 5.25 user environment:
https://kde.org/ru/announcements/plasma/5/5.25.0/

Free CAD release FreeCAD 0.20:
https://github.com/FreeCAD/FreeCAD/releases/tag/0.20

EuroLinux 9.0:
https://en.euro-linux.com/blog/eurolinux-9-0-released/

Ubuntu Core 22 monolithic distribution available:
https://ubuntu.com/blog/canonical-ubuntu-core-22-is-now-available-optimised-for-iot-and-embedded-devices

GIMP 2.10.32 graphics editor released:
https://www.gimp.org/news/2022/06/14/gimp-2-10-32-released/

Cambalache 0.10, a tool for developing GTK interfaces:
https://blogs.gnome.org/xjuan/2022/06/15/cambalache-0-10-0-is-out/

Release of LXC 5.0 container management system:
https://discuss.linuxcontainers.org/t/lxc-5-0-lts-has-been-released/14381

Tor 0.4.7.8 update fixes vulnerability:
https://forum.torproject.net/t/stable-release-0-4-7-8/3679

GhostBSD Release 6/22/15:
http://ghostbsd.org/22.06.15_iso_is_now_available

Manjaro Linux 21.3 distribution released:
https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-21-3-0-ruah-released/114220



