The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #266 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Paragon Software has resumed maintenance of the NTFS3 module in the Linux kernel: https://github.com/Paragon-Software-Group/linux-ntfs3/commits/devel Release of Tails 5.1: https://tails.boum.org/news/version_5.1/index.en.html New driver for the Vulkan graphics API is being developed: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/nouveau/mesa/-/commits/nouveau/vk/ Rakudo compiler release 2022.06 for the Raku programming language (former Perl 6): https://rakudo.org/post/announce-rakudo-release-2022.06 SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4 distribution available: https://www.suse.com/news/SUSE-Unveils-Comprehensive-Infrastructure-Security-Stack/ Lighttpd http server release 1.4.65: http://www.lighttpd.net/ Release of the openSUSE Leap 15.4 distribution: https://news.opensuse.org/2022/06/08/leap-offers-new-features-familiar-stability/ GitHub wraps up development of Atom code editor: https://github.blog/2022-06-08-sunsetting-atom/ Pale Moon Browser 31.1 Released: https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=28454&p=228952 Regolith 2.0 Desktop Environment Released: https://regolith-desktop.com/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/