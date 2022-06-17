    Full Circle Weekly News #266

    Full Circle Weekly News #266
    Paragon Software has resumed maintenance of the NTFS3 module in the Linux kernel:
https://github.com/Paragon-Software-Group/linux-ntfs3/commits/devel

Release of Tails 5.1:
https://tails.boum.org/news/version_5.1/index.en.html

New driver for the Vulkan graphics API is being developed:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/nouveau/mesa/-/commits/nouveau/vk/

Rakudo compiler release 2022.06 for the Raku programming language (former Perl 6):
https://rakudo.org/post/announce-rakudo-release-2022.06

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4 distribution available:
https://www.suse.com/news/SUSE-Unveils-Comprehensive-Infrastructure-Security-Stack/

Lighttpd http server release 1.4.65:
http://www.lighttpd.net/

Release of the openSUSE Leap 15.4 distribution:
https://news.opensuse.org/2022/06/08/leap-offers-new-features-familiar-stability/

GitHub wraps up development of Atom code editor:
https://github.blog/2022-06-08-sunsetting-atom/

Pale Moon Browser 31.1 Released:
https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=28454&p=228952

Regolith 2.0 Desktop Environment Released:
https://regolith-desktop.com/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

