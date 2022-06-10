The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #265 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Release of LXLE Focal: https://lxle.net/articles/?post=lxle-focal-released OpenMandriva rock n roll: https://forum.openmandriva.org/t/new-lxqt-isos-for-rock-rolling/4476 PowerDNS Recursor 4.7.0 Caching DNS Server Released: https://blog.powerdns.com/2022/05/30/powerdns-recursor-4-7-0-released/ Release of the NixOS 22.05 distribution using the Nix package manager: https://nixos.org/blog/announcements.html#22.05 Ubuntu 22.10 will replace GEdit with the new GNOME text editor: https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/proposal-gnome-text-editor-as-default-text-editor/28286/2 NVIDIA proprietary driver release 515.48.07: https://forums.developer.nvidia.com/t/linux-solaris-and-freebsd-driver-515-48-07-production-branch-release/216112 nftables packet filter 1.0.3 released: https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00242.html Perl 7 will smoothly continue the development of Perl 5 without breaking backwards compatibility: http://blogs.perl.org/users/psc/2022/05/what-happened-to-perl-7.html Release of Steam OS 3.2: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1675200/view/3297210455204145216 A hardwired password for accessing the user base has been revealed in the Linuxfx distribution: https://kernal.eu/posts/linuxfx/ Release of the Deepin 20.6: https://www.deepin.org/en/2022/05/31/deepin-20-6-release/ Release of Nitrux 2.2 distribution with NX Desktop: https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-2-0/ Distrobox 1.3, a toolkit for nested distributions: https://github.com/89luca89/distrobox/releases/tag/1.3.0 Armbian distribution release 22.05: https://www.armbian.com/newsflash/armbian-22-05/ Linux ported for Apple iPad tablets on A7 and A8 chips: https://twitter.com/konradybcio/status/1532106368936706051 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/