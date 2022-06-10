    Full Circle Weekly News #265

    By -
    98
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #265
    / 
    Release of LXLE Focal:
https://lxle.net/articles/?post=lxle-focal-released

OpenMandriva rock n roll:
https://forum.openmandriva.org/t/new-lxqt-isos-for-rock-rolling/4476

PowerDNS Recursor 4.7.0 Caching DNS Server Released:
https://blog.powerdns.com/2022/05/30/powerdns-recursor-4-7-0-released/

Release of the NixOS 22.05 distribution using the Nix package manager:
https://nixos.org/blog/announcements.html#22.05

Ubuntu 22.10 will replace GEdit with the new GNOME text editor:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/proposal-gnome-text-editor-as-default-text-editor/28286/2

NVIDIA proprietary driver release 515.48.07:
https://forums.developer.nvidia.com/t/linux-solaris-and-freebsd-driver-515-48-07-production-branch-release/216112

nftables packet filter 1.0.3 released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00242.html

Perl 7 will smoothly continue the development of Perl 5 without breaking backwards compatibility:
http://blogs.perl.org/users/psc/2022/05/what-happened-to-perl-7.html

Release of Steam OS 3.2:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1675200/view/3297210455204145216

A hardwired password for accessing the user base has been revealed in the Linuxfx distribution:
https://kernal.eu/posts/linuxfx/

Release of the Deepin 20.6:
https://www.deepin.org/en/2022/05/31/deepin-20-6-release/

Release of Nitrux 2.2 distribution with NX Desktop:
https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-2-0/

Distrobox 1.3, a toolkit for nested distributions:
https://github.com/89luca89/distrobox/releases/tag/1.3.0

Armbian distribution release 22.05:
https://www.armbian.com/newsflash/armbian-22-05/

Linux ported for Apple iPad tablets on A7 and A8 chips:
https://twitter.com/konradybcio/status/1532106368936706051



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.