Full Circle Weekly News #264

SIMH simulator license dispute: https://groups.io/g/simh/topic/new_license/91108560 Vulnerability in the Linux perf kernel subsystem: https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/05/20/2 HP has announced a laptop that comes with Pop!_OS: https://hpdevone.com/ Ubuntu 22.10 will move to audio processing with PipeWire instead of PulseAudio: https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/pipewire-as-a-replacement-for-pulseaudio/28489/3 Lotus 1-2-3 ported to Linux: https://lock.cmpxchg8b.com/linux123.html KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop testing: https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.24.90/ DeepMind Opens Code for MuJoCo Physics Simulator: https://www.deepmind.com/blog/open-sourcing-mujoco Alpine Linux 3.16: https://alpinelinux.org/posts/Alpine-3.16.0-released.html nginx 1.22.0 released: http://nginx.org/#2022-05-24 Clonezilla Live 3.0.0 released: https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/2022/05/stable-clonezilla-live-300-26-released/ Mir 2.8 display server released: https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/mir-release-2-8-0/28581 Roadmap for Budgie's user environment: https://blog.buddiesofbudgie.org/state-of-the-budgie-may-2022/ Release of the anonymous network I2P 1.8.0 and the C++ client i2pd 2.42: https://github.com/PurpleI2P/i2pd/releases/tag/2.42.0 AlmaLinux 9.0 distribution available: https://almalinux.org/blog/almalinux-9-now-available/ Ubuntu developers begin to solve problems with the slow Firefox snap: https://ubuntu.com/blog/how-are-we-improving-firefox-snap-performance-part-1 A hardwired password revealed in Linuxfx: https://kernal.eu/posts/linuxfx/