    Full Circle Weekly News #264

    By -
    26
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #264
    / 
    SIMH simulator license dispute:
https://groups.io/g/simh/topic/new_license/91108560

Vulnerability in the Linux perf kernel subsystem:
https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/05/20/2

HP has announced a laptop that comes with Pop!_OS:
https://hpdevone.com/

Ubuntu 22.10 will move to audio processing with PipeWire instead of PulseAudio:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/pipewire-as-a-replacement-for-pulseaudio/28489/3

Lotus 1-2-3 ported to Linux:
https://lock.cmpxchg8b.com/linux123.html

KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop testing:
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.24.90/

DeepMind Opens Code for MuJoCo Physics Simulator:
https://www.deepmind.com/blog/open-sourcing-mujoco

Alpine Linux 3.16:
https://alpinelinux.org/posts/Alpine-3.16.0-released.html

nginx 1.22.0 released:
http://nginx.org/#2022-05-24

Clonezilla Live 3.0.0 released:
https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/2022/05/stable-clonezilla-live-300-26-released/

Mir 2.8 display server released:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/mir-release-2-8-0/28581

Roadmap for Budgie's user environment:
https://blog.buddiesofbudgie.org/state-of-the-budgie-may-2022/

Release of the anonymous network I2P 1.8.0 and the C++ client i2pd 2.42:
https://github.com/PurpleI2P/i2pd/releases/tag/2.42.0

AlmaLinux 9.0 distribution available:
https://almalinux.org/blog/almalinux-9-now-available/

Ubuntu developers begin to solve problems with the slow Firefox snap:
https://ubuntu.com/blog/how-are-we-improving-firefox-snap-performance-part-1

A hardwired password revealed in Linuxfx:
https://kernal.eu/posts/linuxfx/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.