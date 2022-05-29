The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #263 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

NetworkManager 1.38.0 released: https://networkmanager.dev/blog/networkmanager-1-38/ iptables packet filter release 1.8.8: https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00241.html Release of TrueNAS 13.0: https://www.ixsystems.com/blog/meet-truenas-13-your-datas-new-home/ Serious Sam Classic game engine updated for Linux: https://github.com/tx00100xt/SeriousSamClassic Release of Rocky Linux 8.6: https://rockylinux.org/news/rocky-linux-8-6-ga-release/ Release of Inkscape 1.2: https://inkscape.org/news/2022/05/16/inkscape-12/ FreeBSD 13.1 release: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ Qt Company's CTO and Qt Lead Maintainer leave the project: https://lists.qt-project.org/pipermail/development/2022-May/042477.html First release of the openSUSE Leap Micro distribution: https://lists.opensuse.org/archives/list/project@lists.opensuse.org/thread/Q7Q54ZGTLFHRAHD43I7KWQ2CXKNHM5OB/ Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Available for Download: https://access.redhat.com/announcements/6958409 Oracle Linux 8.6 Release and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 Beta: https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/announcing-the-release-of-oracle-linux-8-update-6 Release of Mesa 22.1: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/mesa-dev/2022-May/225791.html MyBee 13.1.0, has been published: https://myb.convectix.com/ Apache OpenMeetings 6.3 web conferencing server available: https://blogs.apache.org/openmeetings/entry/openmeetings-v6-3-0-fixes Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/