    Full Circle Weekly News #263

    Full Circle Weekly News #263
    NetworkManager 1.38.0 released:
https://networkmanager.dev/blog/networkmanager-1-38/

iptables packet filter release 1.8.8:
https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00241.html

Release of TrueNAS 13.0:
https://www.ixsystems.com/blog/meet-truenas-13-your-datas-new-home/

Serious Sam Classic game engine updated for Linux:
https://github.com/tx00100xt/SeriousSamClassic

Release of Rocky Linux 8.6:
https://rockylinux.org/news/rocky-linux-8-6-ga-release/

Release of Inkscape 1.2:
https://inkscape.org/news/2022/05/16/inkscape-12/

FreeBSD 13.1 release:
https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/

Qt Company's CTO and Qt Lead Maintainer leave the project:
https://lists.qt-project.org/pipermail/development/2022-May/042477.html

First release of the openSUSE Leap Micro distribution:
https://lists.opensuse.org/archives/list/project@lists.opensuse.org/thread/Q7Q54ZGTLFHRAHD43I7KWQ2CXKNHM5OB/

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Available for Download:
https://access.redhat.com/announcements/6958409

Oracle Linux 8.6 Release and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 Beta:
https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/announcing-the-release-of-oracle-linux-8-update-6

Release of Mesa 22.1:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/mesa-dev/2022-May/225791.html

MyBee 13.1.0, has been published:
https://myb.convectix.com/

Apache OpenMeetings 6.3 web conferencing server available:
https://blogs.apache.org/openmeetings/entry/openmeetings-v6-3-0-fixes



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

