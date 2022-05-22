    Full Circle Weekly News #262

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #262
    Release of Toybox 0.8.7:
https://github.com/landley/toybox/releases/tag/0.8.7

Patches for the Linux kernel with Rust language support:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2022/5/7/13 

The Weron project developing VPN based on the WebRTC protocol:
https://github.com/pojntfx/weron/releases

Photoflare 1.6.10 image editor released:
https://github.com/PhotoFlare/photoflare/releases/tag/v1.6.10

GNOME Project Strategy in 2022:
https://discourse.gnome.org/t/evolving-a-strategy-for-2022-and-beyond/9759

The Litestream project, implementing a replication system for SQLite:
https://fly.io/blog/all-in-on-sqlite-litestream/

Microsoft releases CBL-Mariner 2.0:
https://github.com/microsoft/CBL-Mariner/releases/tag/2.0.20220426-2.0

Fedora Linux 36 distribution released:
https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-36/

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9:
https://www.redhat.com/en/about/press-releases/red-hat-defines-new-epicenter-innovation-red-hat-enterprise-linux-9

Docker Desktop is available for Linux:
https://www.docker.com/blog/the-magic-of-docker-desktop-is-now-available-on-linux/

Pale Moon Browser 31.0 Released:
https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=28245&p=227357#p227357

EuroLinux 8.6 released, compatible with RHEL:
https://en.euro-linux.com/blog/eurolinux-8-6-released/

NVIDIA open source video drivers for Linux kernel:
https://developer.nvidia.com/blog/nvidia-releases-open-source-gpu-kernel-modules/

Multipass 1.9, a toolkit for deploying Ubuntu in virtual machines:
https://ubuntu.com//blog/linux-on-mac-with-multipass-1-9

Google launches team to help open source projects improve security:
https://blog.google/technology/safety-security/shared-success-in-building-a-safer-open-source-community/

Release of ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.1 office suite:
https://www.onlyoffice.com/blog/2022/05/discover-onlyoffice-docs-v7-1/

DeaDBeeF 1.9.0:
https://deadbeef.sourceforge.io/posts/deadbeef_1.9.0_is_out.html

Alt Workstation K 10.0:
https://lists.altlinux.org/pipermail/altlinux-announce-ru/2022/000033.html



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

