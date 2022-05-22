The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #262 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Release of Toybox 0.8.7: https://github.com/landley/toybox/releases/tag/0.8.7 Patches for the Linux kernel with Rust language support: https://lkml.org/lkml/2022/5/7/13 The Weron project developing VPN based on the WebRTC protocol: https://github.com/pojntfx/weron/releases Photoflare 1.6.10 image editor released: https://github.com/PhotoFlare/photoflare/releases/tag/v1.6.10 GNOME Project Strategy in 2022: https://discourse.gnome.org/t/evolving-a-strategy-for-2022-and-beyond/9759 The Litestream project, implementing a replication system for SQLite: https://fly.io/blog/all-in-on-sqlite-litestream/ Microsoft releases CBL-Mariner 2.0: https://github.com/microsoft/CBL-Mariner/releases/tag/2.0.20220426-2.0 Fedora Linux 36 distribution released: https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-36/ Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9: https://www.redhat.com/en/about/press-releases/red-hat-defines-new-epicenter-innovation-red-hat-enterprise-linux-9 Docker Desktop is available for Linux: https://www.docker.com/blog/the-magic-of-docker-desktop-is-now-available-on-linux/ Pale Moon Browser 31.0 Released: https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=28245&p=227357#p227357 EuroLinux 8.6 released, compatible with RHEL: https://en.euro-linux.com/blog/eurolinux-8-6-released/ NVIDIA open source video drivers for Linux kernel: https://developer.nvidia.com/blog/nvidia-releases-open-source-gpu-kernel-modules/ Multipass 1.9, a toolkit for deploying Ubuntu in virtual machines: https://ubuntu.com//blog/linux-on-mac-with-multipass-1-9 Google launches team to help open source projects improve security: https://blog.google/technology/safety-security/shared-success-in-building-a-safer-open-source-community/ Release of ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.1 office suite: https://www.onlyoffice.com/blog/2022/05/discover-onlyoffice-docs-v7-1/ DeaDBeeF 1.9.0: https://deadbeef.sourceforge.io/posts/deadbeef_1.9.0_is_out.html Alt Workstation K 10.0: https://lists.altlinux.org/pipermail/altlinux-announce-ru/2022/000033.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/