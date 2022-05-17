    Full Circle Weekly News #261

    Full Circle Weekly News #261
    Canonical introduces Steam Snap for easier access to games on Ubuntu:
https://ubuntu.com//blog/level-up-linux-gaming-new-steam-snap

Unity 7.6.0 Custom Shell Release:
https://ubuntuunity.org/

fwupd 1.8.0, firmware download toolkit available:
https://blogs.gnome.org/hughsie/2022/04/28/fwupd-1-8-0-and-50-million-updates/

Release of Trinity R14.0.12 DE:
https://www.trinitydesktop.org/

KaOS 2022.04 distribution released:
https://kaosx.us/news/2022/kaos04/

Microsoft has joined the work on the Open 3D Engine:
https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press-release/the-open-3d-foundation-welcomes-microsoft-as-a-premier-member-to-advance-the-future-of-open-source-3d-development/

Debugger Release GDB 12
https://sourceware.org/pipermail/gdb/2022-May/050077.html

Oracle Publishes Solaris 10 to Solaris 11.4 Application Migration Tool
https://blogs.oracle.com/solaris/post/sysdiff-moving-legacy-oracle-solaris-10-3rd-party-apps-to-114

T.A.I.L.S. 5.0 released:
https://tails.boum.org/news/version_5.0/index.en.html

Release of SeaMonkey 2.53.12, Tor Browser 11.0.11 and Thunderbird 91.9.0:
https://www.seamonkey-project.org/
https://blog.torproject.org/new-release-tor-browser-11011/
https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/91.9.0/releasenotes/

Enthusiasts have prepared a Steam OS 3 build for regular PCs:
https://github.com/bhaiest/holoiso/releases/tag/beta2

Microsoft Open Sources the basically obsolete 3D Movie Maker:
https://github.com/microsoft/Microsoft-3D-Movie-Maker
https://3dmm.com/

Cisco has released ClamAV 0.105:
https://blog.clamav.net/2022/05/clamav-01050-01043-01036-released.html

Release of Proxmox VE 7.2:
https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-7-2-released.108969/

OpenMediaVault 6 is available:
https://www.openmediavault.org/?p=3201

Apache OpenOffice 4.1.12 released:
https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/OOOUSERS/AOO+4.1.12+Release+Notes

GitHub will switch to mandatory two-factor authentication:
https://github.blog/2022-05-04-software-security-starts-with-the-developer-securing-developer-accounts-with-2fa/

Kubernetes 1.24 Released:
https://kubernetes.io/blog/2022/05/03/kubernetes-1-24-release-announcement/

Nextcloud Hub 24 Collaboration Platform Available:
https://nextcloud.com/blog/nextcloud-hub-24-is-here/

Apple has published the code for the kernel and system components of macOS 12.3:
https://opensource.apple.com/releases/

Release of the GCC 12 compiler suite:
https://gcc.gnu.org/pipermail/gcc-announce/2022/000171.html

The deb-get utility, offering apt-get-like functionality for third-party packages:
https://twitter.com/m_wimpress/status/1521806830707560448

China intends to transfer state institutions and state-owned enterprises to Linux:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-06/china-orders-government-state-firms-to-dump-foreign-pcs

Release of new stable branch Tor 0.4.7
https://blog.torproject.org/congestion-contrl-047/




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

