The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #261 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Canonical introduces Steam Snap for easier access to games on Ubuntu: https://ubuntu.com//blog/level-up-linux-gaming-new-steam-snap Unity 7.6.0 Custom Shell Release: https://ubuntuunity.org/ fwupd 1.8.0, firmware download toolkit available: https://blogs.gnome.org/hughsie/2022/04/28/fwupd-1-8-0-and-50-million-updates/ Release of Trinity R14.0.12 DE: https://www.trinitydesktop.org/ KaOS 2022.04 distribution released: https://kaosx.us/news/2022/kaos04/ Microsoft has joined the work on the Open 3D Engine: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press-release/the-open-3d-foundation-welcomes-microsoft-as-a-premier-member-to-advance-the-future-of-open-source-3d-development/ Debugger Release GDB 12 https://sourceware.org/pipermail/gdb/2022-May/050077.html Oracle Publishes Solaris 10 to Solaris 11.4 Application Migration Tool https://blogs.oracle.com/solaris/post/sysdiff-moving-legacy-oracle-solaris-10-3rd-party-apps-to-114 T.A.I.L.S. 5.0 released: https://tails.boum.org/news/version_5.0/index.en.html Release of SeaMonkey 2.53.12, Tor Browser 11.0.11 and Thunderbird 91.9.0: https://www.seamonkey-project.org/ https://blog.torproject.org/new-release-tor-browser-11011/ https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/91.9.0/releasenotes/ Enthusiasts have prepared a Steam OS 3 build for regular PCs: https://github.com/bhaiest/holoiso/releases/tag/beta2 Microsoft Open Sources the basically obsolete 3D Movie Maker: https://github.com/microsoft/Microsoft-3D-Movie-Maker https://3dmm.com/ Cisco has released ClamAV 0.105: https://blog.clamav.net/2022/05/clamav-01050-01043-01036-released.html Release of Proxmox VE 7.2: https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-7-2-released.108969/ OpenMediaVault 6 is available: https://www.openmediavault.org/?p=3201 Apache OpenOffice 4.1.12 released: https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/OOOUSERS/AOO+4.1.12+Release+Notes GitHub will switch to mandatory two-factor authentication: https://github.blog/2022-05-04-software-security-starts-with-the-developer-securing-developer-accounts-with-2fa/ Kubernetes 1.24 Released: https://kubernetes.io/blog/2022/05/03/kubernetes-1-24-release-announcement/ Nextcloud Hub 24 Collaboration Platform Available: https://nextcloud.com/blog/nextcloud-hub-24-is-here/ Apple has published the code for the kernel and system components of macOS 12.3: https://opensource.apple.com/releases/ Release of the GCC 12 compiler suite: https://gcc.gnu.org/pipermail/gcc-announce/2022/000171.html The deb-get utility, offering apt-get-like functionality for third-party packages: https://twitter.com/m_wimpress/status/1521806830707560448 China intends to transfer state institutions and state-owned enterprises to Linux: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-06/china-orders-government-state-firms-to-dump-foreign-pcs Release of new stable branch Tor 0.4.7 https://blog.torproject.org/congestion-contrl-047/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/