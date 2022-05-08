The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #260 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Mesa's Rust implementation of OpenCL now supports OpenCL 3.0: https://twitter.com/neilt3d/status/1517541101648891906 Intel Opens PSE Block Firmware Code for Elkhart Lake Chips: https://github.com/intel/pse-fw DBMS libmdbx 0.11.7 Move Development to GitFlic After Lockdown on GitHub: https://gitflic.ru/project/erthink/libmdbx Wolfire open source game Overgrowth: https://github.com/WolfireGames/overgrowth The Warsmash project develops an alternative open source game engine for Warcraft III: https://github.com/Retera/WarsmashModEngine/tree/experimental Release of GNUnet Messenger 0.7 and libgnunetchat 0.1 to create decentralized chats: https://www.gnunet.org/en/news/2022-04-libgnunetchat-0.1.0.html The system programming language Hare: https://harelang.org/blog/2022-04-25-announcing-hare/ Updating the Steam OS distribution used on the Steam Deck gaming console: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1675200/view/3216142491801797532 Spotify donates 100,000 euros in open source awards: https://engineering.atspotify.com/2022/04/announcing-the-spotify-foss-fund/ Xpdf 4.04 released: https://www.xpdfreader.com/ Release of the Pop!_OS 22.04 with the COSMIC desktop: https://blog.system76.com/post/682519660741148672/popos-2204-lts-has-landed Technical committee rejects plan to end BIOS support in Fedora: https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/meetingminutes@lists.fedoraproject.org/message/BD5Y5MYCAMHZQPQ4ZXR6IVHV6TIXAYT2/ Release of the Archinstall 2.4: https://github.com/archlinux/archinstall/releases/tag/v2.4.1 KDE Plasma Mobile 22.04 Mobile Platform Available: https://plasma-mobile.org/2022/04/26/plasma-mobile-gear-22-04/ Redis 7.0 released: https://github.com/redis/redis/releases/tag/7.0.0 Mozilla Common Voice 9.0 Voice Update: https://discourse.mozilla.org/t/common-voice-dataset-v-9/96539 The Genode Project has published the Sculpt 22.04 General Purpose OS: https://genode.org/news/sculpt-os-release-22.04 Patent used to attack GNOME is invalidated: https://blog.opensource.org/gnome-patent-troll-stripped-of-patent-rights/ Release of the Redox OS 0.7 operating system written in Rust: https://www.redox-os.org/news/release-0.7.0/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/