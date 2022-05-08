    Full Circle Weekly News #260

    Full Circle Weekly News #260
    Mesa's Rust implementation of OpenCL now supports OpenCL 3.0:
https://twitter.com/neilt3d/status/1517541101648891906

Intel Opens PSE Block Firmware Code for Elkhart Lake Chips:
https://github.com/intel/pse-fw

DBMS libmdbx 0.11.7 Move Development to GitFlic After Lockdown on GitHub:
https://gitflic.ru/project/erthink/libmdbx

Wolfire open source game Overgrowth:
https://github.com/WolfireGames/overgrowth

The Warsmash project develops an alternative open source game engine for Warcraft III:
https://github.com/Retera/WarsmashModEngine/tree/experimental

Release of GNUnet Messenger 0.7 and libgnunetchat 0.1 to create decentralized chats:
https://www.gnunet.org/en/news/2022-04-libgnunetchat-0.1.0.html

The system programming language Hare:
https://harelang.org/blog/2022-04-25-announcing-hare/

Updating the Steam OS distribution used on the Steam Deck gaming console:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1675200/view/3216142491801797532

Spotify donates 100,000 euros in open source awards:
https://engineering.atspotify.com/2022/04/announcing-the-spotify-foss-fund/

Xpdf 4.04 released:
https://www.xpdfreader.com/

Release of the Pop!_OS 22.04 with the COSMIC desktop:
https://blog.system76.com/post/682519660741148672/popos-2204-lts-has-landed

Technical committee rejects plan to end BIOS support in Fedora:
https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/meetingminutes@lists.fedoraproject.org/message/BD5Y5MYCAMHZQPQ4ZXR6IVHV6TIXAYT2/

Release of the Archinstall 2.4:
https://github.com/archlinux/archinstall/releases/tag/v2.4.1

KDE Plasma Mobile 22.04 Mobile Platform Available:
https://plasma-mobile.org/2022/04/26/plasma-mobile-gear-22-04/

Redis 7.0 released:
https://github.com/redis/redis/releases/tag/7.0.0

Mozilla Common Voice 9.0 Voice Update:
https://discourse.mozilla.org/t/common-voice-dataset-v-9/96539

The Genode Project has published the Sculpt 22.04 General Purpose OS:
https://genode.org/news/sculpt-os-release-22.04

Patent used to attack GNOME is invalidated:
https://blog.opensource.org/gnome-patent-troll-stripped-of-patent-rights/

Release of the Redox OS 0.7 operating system written in Rust:
https://www.redox-os.org/news/release-0.7.0/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

