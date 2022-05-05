The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #259 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Release of the GNU Coreutils 9.1 set of core system utilities: https://savannah.gnu.org/forum/forum.php?forum_id=10158 LXQt 1.1 User Environment Released: https://lxqt-project.org/release/2022/04/15/lxqt-1-1-0/\ Rsync 3.2.4 Released: https://lists.samba.org/archive/rsync-announce/2022/000110.html Celestial shuns snaps: https://www.reddit.com/r/Ubuntu/comments/u4jqt5/ubuntu_with_flatpaks_without_the_snaps_celestial/ The SDL developers have canceled the default Wayland switch in the 2.0.22 release: https://discourse.libsdl.org/t/sdl-revert-video-prefer-wayland-over-x11/35376 New versions of Box86 and Box64 emulators that allow you to run x86 games on ARM systems: https://github.com/ptitSeb/box64 https://github.com/ptitSeb/box86 Release of the QEMU 7.0 emulator: https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2022-04/msg02245.html PPA proposed for Ubuntu to improve Wayland support in Qt: https://launchpad.net/~ci-train-ppa-service/+archive/ubuntu/4829 Movement to include proprietary firmware in the Debian distribution: https://blog.einval.com/2022/04/19 Git 2.36 source control released: https://lore.kernel.org/all/xmqqh76qz791.fsf@gitster.g/ oVirt 4.5.0 Virtualization Infrastructure Management System Release: https://blogs.ovirt.org/2022/04/ovirt-4-5-0-is-now-generally-available/ New versions of OpenWrt 21.02.3 and 19.07.10: https://lists.infradead.org/pipermail/openwrt-devel/2022-April/038491.html Ubuntu 22.04 LTS distribution release: https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/jammy-jellyfish-release-notes/24668 Valve has released Proton 7.0-2, for running Windows games on Linux: https://github.com/ValveSoftware/Proton/releases/tag/proton-7.0-2 Release of OpenBSD 7.1: https://www.mail-archive.com/announce@openbsd.org/msg00429.html Summary ofresults of the election of the leader of the Debian project: https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel-announce/2022/04/msg00007.html New release of the Silero speech synthesis system: https://github.com/snakers4/silero-models#text-to-speech Release of KDE Gear 22.04: https://kde.org/info/releases-22.04.0.php Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/