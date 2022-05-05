    Full Circle Weekly News #259

    Full Circle Weekly News #259
    Release of the GNU Coreutils 9.1 set of core system utilities:
https://savannah.gnu.org/forum/forum.php?forum_id=10158

LXQt 1.1 User Environment Released:
https://lxqt-project.org/release/2022/04/15/lxqt-1-1-0/\

Rsync 3.2.4 Released:
https://lists.samba.org/archive/rsync-announce/2022/000110.html

Celestial shuns snaps:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Ubuntu/comments/u4jqt5/ubuntu_with_flatpaks_without_the_snaps_celestial/

The SDL developers have canceled the default Wayland switch in the 2.0.22 release:
https://discourse.libsdl.org/t/sdl-revert-video-prefer-wayland-over-x11/35376

New versions of Box86 and Box64 emulators that allow you to run x86 games on ARM systems:
https://github.com/ptitSeb/box64
https://github.com/ptitSeb/box86

Release of the QEMU 7.0 emulator:
https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2022-04/msg02245.html

PPA proposed for Ubuntu to improve Wayland support in Qt:
https://launchpad.net/~ci-train-ppa-service/+archive/ubuntu/4829

Movement to include proprietary firmware in the Debian distribution:
https://blog.einval.com/2022/04/19

Git 2.36 source control released:
https://lore.kernel.org/all/xmqqh76qz791.fsf@gitster.g/

oVirt 4.5.0 Virtualization Infrastructure Management System Release:
https://blogs.ovirt.org/2022/04/ovirt-4-5-0-is-now-generally-available/

New versions of OpenWrt 21.02.3 and 19.07.10:
https://lists.infradead.org/pipermail/openwrt-devel/2022-April/038491.html

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS distribution release:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/jammy-jellyfish-release-notes/24668

Valve has released Proton 7.0-2, for running Windows games on Linux:
https://github.com/ValveSoftware/Proton/releases/tag/proton-7.0-2

Release of OpenBSD 7.1:
https://www.mail-archive.com/announce@openbsd.org/msg00429.html

Summary ofresults of the election of the leader of the Debian project:
https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel-announce/2022/04/msg00007.html

New release of the Silero speech synthesis system:
https://github.com/snakers4/silero-models#text-to-speech

Release of KDE Gear 22.04:
https://kde.org/info/releases-22.04.0.php



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

