Full Circle Weekly News #258

New Release of Raspberry Pi OS: https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/raspberry-pi-bullseye-update-april-2022/ Thunderbird 100 beta release integrates Matrix protocol support: https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/100.0beta/releasenotes/ Custom Material Shell 42: https://github.com/material-shell/material-shell/releases/tag/42 MX Linux release 21.1: https://mxlinux.org/ Release of OpenSSH 9.0 with transfer of scp to the SFTP protocol: https://lists.mindrot.org/pipermail/openssh-unix-dev/2022-April/040174.html Minimal web browser links 2.26: http://links.twibright.com/ Utilities for managing SSD drives - nvme-cli 2.0: https://github.com/linux-nvme/nvme-cli/releases/tag/v2.0 EndeavorOS 22.1 released: https://endeavouros.com/ RHVoice 1.8.0 speech synthesizer released: https://rhvoice.org/post/rhvoice-1.8.0/ Release of LXD 5.0: https://discuss.linuxcontainers.org/t/lxd-5-0-lts-has-been-released/13723 Qt 6.3 framework released: https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-6.3-released Progress in the development of open firmware for the Raspberry Pi: https://github.com/librerpi Plans for the next generation of SUSE Linux: https://lists.opensuse.org/archives/list/project@lists.opensuse.org/thread/N6TTE7ZBY7GFJ27XSDTXRF3MVLF6HW4W/ Release of Turnkey Linux 17: https://www.turnkeylinux.org/blog/v17.0-stable-core-and-tkldev CENO 1.4.0 censorship-focused web browser available: https://github.com/censorship-no/ceno-browser/releases/tag/v1.4.0 Fedora plans to replace DNF package manager with Microdnf: https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/devel@lists.fedoraproject.org/thread/JIRMSN6FKBAQQMHXYCWJZM4RG4T7N4K2/ Release of Neovim 0.7.0, a modernized version of the Vim editor: https://github.com/neovim/neovim/releases/tag/v0.7.0 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/