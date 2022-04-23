    Full Circle Weekly News #258

    Full Circle Weekly News #258
    New Release of Raspberry Pi OS:
https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/raspberry-pi-bullseye-update-april-2022/

Thunderbird 100 beta release integrates Matrix protocol support:
https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/100.0beta/releasenotes/

Custom Material Shell 42:
https://github.com/material-shell/material-shell/releases/tag/42

MX Linux release 21.1:
https://mxlinux.org/

Release of OpenSSH 9.0 with transfer of scp to the SFTP protocol:
https://lists.mindrot.org/pipermail/openssh-unix-dev/2022-April/040174.html

Minimal web browser links 2.26:
http://links.twibright.com/

Utilities for managing SSD drives - nvme-cli 2.0:
https://github.com/linux-nvme/nvme-cli/releases/tag/v2.0

EndeavorOS 22.1 released:
https://endeavouros.com/

RHVoice 1.8.0 speech synthesizer released:
https://rhvoice.org/post/rhvoice-1.8.0/

Release of LXD 5.0:
https://discuss.linuxcontainers.org/t/lxd-5-0-lts-has-been-released/13723

Qt 6.3 framework released:
https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-6.3-released

Progress in the development of open firmware for the Raspberry Pi:
https://github.com/librerpi

Plans for the next generation of SUSE Linux:
https://lists.opensuse.org/archives/list/project@lists.opensuse.org/thread/N6TTE7ZBY7GFJ27XSDTXRF3MVLF6HW4W/

Release of Turnkey Linux 17:
https://www.turnkeylinux.org/blog/v17.0-stable-core-and-tkldev

CENO 1.4.0 censorship-focused web browser available:
https://github.com/censorship-no/ceno-browser/releases/tag/v1.4.0

Fedora plans to replace DNF package manager with Microdnf:
https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/devel@lists.fedoraproject.org/thread/JIRMSN6FKBAQQMHXYCWJZM4RG4T7N4K2/

Release of Neovim 0.7.0, a modernized version of the Vim editor:
https://github.com/neovim/neovim/releases/tag/v0.7.0



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    Hi,

      Was there a podcast released for this issue of FCWN? I see there is no download link and it did not appear in my RSS feed.

      Thanks

