Full Circle Weekly News #257

    Release of the Lutris 0.5.10 platform:
https://github.com/lutris/lutris/releases/tag/v0.5.10

Release of Nitrux 2.1 with the NX Desktop:
https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-1-0/

Release of xfce4-terminal 1.0.0:
http://users.uoa.gr/~sdi1800073/sources/xfce_blog12.html

qutebrowser 2.5 and Min 1.24 web browsers available:
https://github.com/minbrowser/min/releases/tag/v1.24.0
https://github.com/qutebrowser/qutebrowser/releases/tag/v2.5.0

New versions of Claws Mail 3.19.0 and 4.1.0:
https://lists.claws-mail.org/pipermail/users/2022-April/029774.html

Speek 1.6 messenger available, using Tor network for privacy:
https://github.com/Speek-App/Speek/releases/tag/v1.6.0-release

Gentoo Starts Publishing Weekly Live Builds:
https://www.gentoo.org/news/2022/04/03/livegui-artwork-contest.html

First alpha release of Maui Shell userspace:
https://nxos.org/maui/maui-shell-alpha-release/

FerretDB 0.1, MongoDB implementation based on PostgreSQL DBMS:
https://github.com/FerretDB/FerretDB/releases/tag/v0.1.0

Fedora 37 intends to only support UEFI:
https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/devel@lists.fedoraproject.org/thread/K5YKCQU3YVCTMSBHLP4AOQWIE3AHWCKC/

GNU Emacs 28.1 released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03030.html

Release of the GNU Shepherd 0.9 init system
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03031.html

First release of the atomically upgradable carbonOS distribution:
https://carbon.sh/blog/2022-03-31-release.html

Release of the SELKS 7.0, aimed at creating intrusion detection systems:
https://www.stamus-networks.com/pr/06-april-2022

Release of gzip utility 1.12:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03032.html

Release of OpenSSH 9.0 with transfer of scp to the SFTP protocol:
https://lists.mindrot.org/pipermail/openssh-unix-dev/2022-April/040174.html



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

