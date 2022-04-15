The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #257 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Release of the Lutris 0.5.10 platform: https://github.com/lutris/lutris/releases/tag/v0.5.10 Release of Nitrux 2.1 with the NX Desktop: https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-1-0/ Release of xfce4-terminal 1.0.0: http://users.uoa.gr/~sdi1800073/sources/xfce_blog12.html qutebrowser 2.5 and Min 1.24 web browsers available: https://github.com/minbrowser/min/releases/tag/v1.24.0 https://github.com/qutebrowser/qutebrowser/releases/tag/v2.5.0 New versions of Claws Mail 3.19.0 and 4.1.0: https://lists.claws-mail.org/pipermail/users/2022-April/029774.html Speek 1.6 messenger available, using Tor network for privacy: https://github.com/Speek-App/Speek/releases/tag/v1.6.0-release Gentoo Starts Publishing Weekly Live Builds: https://www.gentoo.org/news/2022/04/03/livegui-artwork-contest.html First alpha release of Maui Shell userspace: https://nxos.org/maui/maui-shell-alpha-release/ FerretDB 0.1, MongoDB implementation based on PostgreSQL DBMS: https://github.com/FerretDB/FerretDB/releases/tag/v0.1.0 Fedora 37 intends to only support UEFI: https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/devel@lists.fedoraproject.org/thread/K5YKCQU3YVCTMSBHLP4AOQWIE3AHWCKC/ GNU Emacs 28.1 released: https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03030.html Release of the GNU Shepherd 0.9 init system https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03031.html First release of the atomically upgradable carbonOS distribution: https://carbon.sh/blog/2022-03-31-release.html Release of the SELKS 7.0, aimed at creating intrusion detection systems: https://www.stamus-networks.com/pr/06-april-2022 Release of gzip utility 1.12: https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03032.html Release of OpenSSH 9.0 with transfer of scp to the SFTP protocol: https://lists.mindrot.org/pipermail/openssh-unix-dev/2022-April/040174.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/