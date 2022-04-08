The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #256 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Capyloon operating system based on Firefox OS: https://www.reddit.com/r/pinephone/comments/tnq22v/capyloon_now_available_for_the_pinephone_pro/ Debian 11.3 and 10.12 update: https://www.debian.org/News/2022/20220326 The Rolling Rhino Remix Project develops a continuously updated build of Ubuntu: https://rollingrhinoremix.github.io/blog/ 4MLinux distribution release 39.0 https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2022/03/4mlinux-390-stable-released.html Drawing 1.0.0 rleased: https://maoschanz.github.io/drawing/ Release of the SDL_sound 2.0 library: https://github.com/icculus/SDL_sound/releases/tag/v2.0.1 Fourth experimental release of Brutal OS: https://brutal.smnx.sh/articles/milestone-4 sysvinit 3.02 init system release: https://www.altusintel.com/public-yy89mr/ Midnight Commander 4.8.28 file manager release: https://mail.gnome.org/archives/mc-devel/2022-March/msg00006.html Release of Porteus Kiosk 5.4.0: https://porteus-kiosk.org/news.html#220328 Release of Finnix 124: https://www.finnix.org/ Release of MirageOS 4.0: https://mirage.io/blog/announcing-mirage-40 First release of D-Installer, a new installer for openSUSE and SUSE: https://yast.opensuse.org/blog/2022-03-31/d-installer-first-public-release Release of OpenToonz 1.6: https://github.com/opentoonz/opentoonz/releases/tag/v1.6.0 Release of the Deepin 20.5 distribution: https://www.deepin.org/en/2022/03/31/deepin-20-5/ Ubuntu 22.04 beta release: https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2022-March/000278.html One of the founders left the elementary OS project: https://cassidyjames.com/blog/farewell-elementary/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/