    Full Circle Weekly News #256

    Full Circle Weekly News #256
    Capyloon operating system based on Firefox OS:
https://www.reddit.com/r/pinephone/comments/tnq22v/capyloon_now_available_for_the_pinephone_pro/

Debian 11.3 and 10.12 update:
https://www.debian.org/News/2022/20220326

The Rolling Rhino Remix Project develops a continuously updated build of Ubuntu:
https://rollingrhinoremix.github.io/blog/

4MLinux distribution release 39.0
https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2022/03/4mlinux-390-stable-released.html

Drawing 1.0.0 rleased:
https://maoschanz.github.io/drawing/

Release of the SDL_sound 2.0 library:
https://github.com/icculus/SDL_sound/releases/tag/v2.0.1

Fourth experimental release of Brutal OS:
https://brutal.smnx.sh/articles/milestone-4

sysvinit 3.02 init system release:
https://www.altusintel.com/public-yy89mr/

Midnight Commander 4.8.28 file manager release:
https://mail.gnome.org/archives/mc-devel/2022-March/msg00006.html

Release of Porteus Kiosk 5.4.0:
https://porteus-kiosk.org/news.html#220328

Release of Finnix 124:
https://www.finnix.org/

Release of MirageOS 4.0:
https://mirage.io/blog/announcing-mirage-40

First release of D-Installer, a new installer for openSUSE and SUSE:
https://yast.opensuse.org/blog/2022-03-31/d-installer-first-public-release

Release of OpenToonz 1.6:
https://github.com/opentoonz/opentoonz/releases/tag/v1.6.0

Release of the Deepin 20.5 distribution:
https://www.deepin.org/en/2022/03/31/deepin-20-5/

Ubuntu 22.04 beta release:
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2022-March/000278.html

One of the founders left the elementary OS project:
https://cassidyjames.com/blog/farewell-elementary/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

