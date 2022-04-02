The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #255 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

rclone 1.58 backup utility released: https://forum.rclone.org/t/rclone-1-58-0-release/29784 First test release of Asahi Linux, a distribution for Apple devices with the M1 chip: https://asahilinux.org/2022/03/asahi-linux-alpha-release/ Free Software Foundation announces the winners of the annual award for contribution to the development of free software: https://www.fsf.org/news/free-software-awards-winners-announced-securepairs-protesilaos-stavrou-paul-eggert Release of Lakka 4.0: https://www.lakka.tv/articles/2022/03/19/lakka-4.0/ Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 distribution released: https://linuxmint.com/rel_elsie.php Release of Samba 4.16.0: https://lists.samba.org/archive/samba-announce/2022/000601.html KeePassXC 2.7 password manager released: https://keepassxc.org/blog/2022-03-21-2.7.0-released/ CrossOver 21.2 release for Linux, Chrome OS and macOS: https://www.codeweavers.com/support/forums/announce/?t=24;msg=257259 NsCDE 2.1 user environment available: https://github.com/NsCDE/NsCDE/releases/tag/2.1 Release of the Qt Creator 7 development environment: https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-creator-7-released Release of the Parrot 5.0: https://parrotsec.org/blog/2022-03-24-parrot-5.0-press-release Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/