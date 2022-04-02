    Full Circle Weekly News #255

    By -
    34
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #255
    / 
    rclone 1.58 backup utility released:
https://forum.rclone.org/t/rclone-1-58-0-release/29784

First test release of Asahi Linux, a distribution for Apple devices with the M1 chip:
https://asahilinux.org/2022/03/asahi-linux-alpha-release/

Free Software Foundation announces the winners of the annual award for contribution to the development of free software:
https://www.fsf.org/news/free-software-awards-winners-announced-securepairs-protesilaos-stavrou-paul-eggert

Release of Lakka 4.0:
https://www.lakka.tv/articles/2022/03/19/lakka-4.0/

Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 distribution released:
https://linuxmint.com/rel_elsie.php

Release of Samba 4.16.0:
https://lists.samba.org/archive/samba-announce/2022/000601.html

KeePassXC 2.7 password manager released:
https://keepassxc.org/blog/2022-03-21-2.7.0-released/

CrossOver 21.2 release for Linux, Chrome OS and macOS:
https://www.codeweavers.com/support/forums/announce/?t=24;msg=257259

NsCDE 2.1 user environment available:
https://github.com/NsCDE/NsCDE/releases/tag/2.1

Release of the Qt Creator 7 development environment:
https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-creator-7-released

Release of the Parrot 5.0:
https://parrotsec.org/blog/2022-03-24-parrot-5.0-press-release




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.