Full Circle Weekly News #254

Release of Blender 3.1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCi0QRM1ADY TUF 1.0 is available, a framework for secure delivery of updates: https://github.com/theupdateframework/python-tuf/blob/v1.0.0/docs/1.0.0-ANNOUNCEMENT.md First release of Offpunk console browser: https://tildegit.org/ploum/AV-98-offline Debian 12 package base freeze date determined: https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel-announce/2022/03/msg00006.html Red Hat tried to take away the WeMakeFedora.org domain under the guise of trademark infringement: https://www.adrforum.com/DomainDecisions/1980642.htm Debian maintainer leaves Debian, more drama: https://www.preining.info/ Results of the legal proceedings related to the Neo4j project and the AGPL license: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cand.335295/gov.uscourts.cand.335295.140.0.pdf Release of Pale Moon Browser 30.0: https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=27956&p=224775 Vulnerability in OpenSSL and LibreSSL: https://www.openssl.org/news/openssl-3.0-notes.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/