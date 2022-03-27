    Full Circle Weekly News #254

    Full Circle Weekly News #254
    Release of Blender 3.1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCi0QRM1ADY

TUF 1.0 is available, a framework for secure delivery of updates:
https://github.com/theupdateframework/python-tuf/blob/v1.0.0/docs/1.0.0-ANNOUNCEMENT.md

First release of Offpunk console browser:
https://tildegit.org/ploum/AV-98-offline

Debian 12 package base freeze date determined:
https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel-announce/2022/03/msg00006.html

Red Hat tried to take away the WeMakeFedora.org domain under the guise of trademark infringement:
https://www.adrforum.com/DomainDecisions/1980642.htm

Debian maintainer leaves Debian, more drama:
https://www.preining.info/

Results of the legal proceedings related to the Neo4j project and the AGPL license:
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cand.335295/gov.uscourts.cand.335295.140.0.pdf

Release of Pale Moon Browser 30.0:
https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=27956&p=224775

Vulnerability in OpenSSL and LibreSSL:
https://www.openssl.org/news/openssl-3.0-notes.html




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

