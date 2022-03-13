    Full Circle Weekly News #252

    By -
    328
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #252
    / 
    GNUnet P2P Platform Release 0.16.0:
https://www.gnunet.org/en/news/2022-02-0.16.0.html

Release of SQLite 3.38 and sqlite-utils 3.24:
http://sqlite.org/

Release of MPlayer 1.5 media player:
http://mplayerhq.hu/design7/news.html

Coreboot 4.16 released:
https://blogs.coreboot.org/blog/2022/02/26/announcing-coreboot-4-16/

Canonical and Vodafone develop cloud smartphone technology using Anbox Cloud:
https://ubuntu.com/blog/vodafone-cloud-smartphone-based-on-anbox-cloud

AlmaLinux distribution option available for PowerPC architecture:
https://repo.almalinux.org/almalinux/8.5/isos/ppc64le/

Armbian release 22.02:
https://www.armbian.com/newsflash/armbian-22-02-pig-release-announcement/

Release of Hyperbola 0.4:
https://www.hyperbola.info/

Linux From Scratch 11.1 and Beyond Linux From Scratch 11.1 published:
https://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/view/11.1/
https://www.linuxfromscratch.org/blfs/view/11.1

SeaMonkey 2.53.11 Suite Released:
https://www.seamonkey-project.org/

First beta release of Arti, a Rust implementation of Tor:
https://blog.torproject.org/arti_010_released/

Release of Lakka 3.7:
https://www.lakka.tv/articles/2022/03/01/lakka-3.7/

Oracle Unveils Solaris 11.4 CBE, Free Use Edition:
https://blogs.oracle.com/solaris/post/announcing-the-first-oracle-solaris-114-cbe

First release of sdl12-compat, the SDL 1.2 compatibility layer running through SDL 2:
https://github.com/libsdl-org/sdl12-compat/releases




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.