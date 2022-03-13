The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #252 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

GNUnet P2P Platform Release 0.16.0: https://www.gnunet.org/en/news/2022-02-0.16.0.html Release of SQLite 3.38 and sqlite-utils 3.24: http://sqlite.org/ Release of MPlayer 1.5 media player: http://mplayerhq.hu/design7/news.html Coreboot 4.16 released: https://blogs.coreboot.org/blog/2022/02/26/announcing-coreboot-4-16/ Canonical and Vodafone develop cloud smartphone technology using Anbox Cloud: https://ubuntu.com/blog/vodafone-cloud-smartphone-based-on-anbox-cloud AlmaLinux distribution option available for PowerPC architecture: https://repo.almalinux.org/almalinux/8.5/isos/ppc64le/ Armbian release 22.02: https://www.armbian.com/newsflash/armbian-22-02-pig-release-announcement/ Release of Hyperbola 0.4: https://www.hyperbola.info/ Linux From Scratch 11.1 and Beyond Linux From Scratch 11.1 published: https://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/view/11.1/ https://www.linuxfromscratch.org/blfs/view/11.1 SeaMonkey 2.53.11 Suite Released: https://www.seamonkey-project.org/ First beta release of Arti, a Rust implementation of Tor: https://blog.torproject.org/arti_010_released/ Release of Lakka 3.7: https://www.lakka.tv/articles/2022/03/01/lakka-3.7/ Oracle Unveils Solaris 11.4 CBE, Free Use Edition: https://blogs.oracle.com/solaris/post/announcing-the-first-oracle-solaris-114-cbe First release of sdl12-compat, the SDL 1.2 compatibility layer running through SDL 2: https://github.com/libsdl-org/sdl12-compat/releases Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/