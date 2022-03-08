The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #251 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Release of OpenBot 0.5, a smartphone-based robot platform https://www.openbot.org/ Solaris 11.4 SRU42 Released: https://blogs.oracle.com/solaris/post/announcing-oracle-solaris-114-sru42 Release of OpenVi 7.0.12: https://github.com/johnsonjh/OpenVi/releases/tag/7.0.12 Freeciv 3.0 game released: https://freeciv.fandom.com/wiki/NEWS-3.0.0 nftables packet filter 1.0.2 released: https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00236.html Slax 11.2 based on Debian 11: https://www.slax.org/blog/25884-Releasing-final-Slax-11.2.0.html Release of Otter 1.0.3 web browser: https://otter-browser.org/ New releases of I2P: https://geti2p.net/en/ First release of TrueNAS SCALE distribution using Linux instead of FreeBSD: https://www.ixsystems.com/blog/truenas-scale-launch-press-release/ Linux kernel developers discuss the possibility of removing ReiserFS: https://lkml.org/lkml/2022/2/20/89 Intel acquires Linutronix, which develops the rt branch of the Linux kernel: https://community.intel.com/t5/Blogs/Products-and-Solutions/Software/Intel-Acquires-Linutronix/post/1362692 Release of the media center MythTV 32.0: https://www.mythtv.org/news/172/v32.0%20Released OpenSSH 8.9 release fixes sshd vulnerability: https://lists.mindrot.org/pipermail/openssh-unix-dev/2022-February/040064.html NetworkManager 1.36.0 released: https://networkmanager.dev/blog/networkmanager-1-36/ Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS release with graphics stack and Linux kernel update: https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2022-February/000277.html Mir 2.7 display server release: https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/mir-release-2-7-0/26850 dahliaOS 220222 operating system available: https://github.com/dahliaOS/releases/releases/tag/220222-x86_64 Neptune OS project develops Windows compatibility layer based on seL4 microkernel: https://github.com/cl91/NeptuneOS/releases/tag/v0.1.0001 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/