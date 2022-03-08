    Full Circle Weekly News #251

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #251
    / 
    Release of OpenBot 0.5, a smartphone-based robot platform
https://www.openbot.org/

Solaris 11.4 SRU42 Released:
https://blogs.oracle.com/solaris/post/announcing-oracle-solaris-114-sru42

Release of OpenVi 7.0.12:
https://github.com/johnsonjh/OpenVi/releases/tag/7.0.12

Freeciv 3.0 game released:
https://freeciv.fandom.com/wiki/NEWS-3.0.0

nftables packet filter 1.0.2 released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00236.html

Slax 11.2 based on Debian 11:
https://www.slax.org/blog/25884-Releasing-final-Slax-11.2.0.html

Release of Otter 1.0.3 web browser:
https://otter-browser.org/

New releases of I2P:
https://geti2p.net/en/

First release of TrueNAS SCALE distribution using Linux instead of FreeBSD:
https://www.ixsystems.com/blog/truenas-scale-launch-press-release/

Linux kernel developers discuss the possibility of removing ReiserFS:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2022/2/20/89

Intel acquires Linutronix, which develops the rt branch of the Linux kernel:
https://community.intel.com/t5/Blogs/Products-and-Solutions/Software/Intel-Acquires-Linutronix/post/1362692

Release of the media center MythTV 32.0:
https://www.mythtv.org/news/172/v32.0%20Released

OpenSSH 8.9 release fixes sshd vulnerability:
https://lists.mindrot.org/pipermail/openssh-unix-dev/2022-February/040064.html

NetworkManager 1.36.0 released:
https://networkmanager.dev/blog/networkmanager-1-36/

Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS release with graphics stack and Linux kernel update:
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2022-February/000277.html

Mir 2.7 display server release:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/mir-release-2-7-0/26850

dahliaOS 220222 operating system available:
https://github.com/dahliaOS/releases/releases/tag/220222-x86_64

Neptune OS project develops Windows compatibility layer based on seL4 microkernel:
https://github.com/cl91/NeptuneOS/releases/tag/v0.1.0001




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

