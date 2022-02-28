Full Circle Weekly News #250

/
RSS Feed
Release of Slint 0.2: https://github.com/slint-ui/slint/releases/tag/v0.2.0 New release of uChmViewer: https://github.com/gyunaev/kchmviewer Dino 0.3 communication client released: https://dino.im/blog/2022/02/dino-0.3-release/ OBS Studio 27.2 Live Streaming Release: https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/27.2.0 Release of qxkb5: https://github.com/AndreyBarmaley/qxkb5 AV Linux MX-21: http://www.bandshed.net/2022/02/14/av-linux-mx-21-consciousness-released/ Zabbix 6.0 LTS: https://www.zabbix.com/ru/whats_new_6_0 Kali Linux 2022.1 Released: https://www.kali.org/blog/kali-linux-2022-1-release/ Release of pfSense 2.6.0: https://www.netgate.com/blog/pfsense-plus-software-version-22.01-and-ce-2.6.0-are-now-available KaOS 2022.02: https://kaosx.us/news/2022/kaos02/ GNOME stops maintaining the Clutter graphics library: https://github.com/GNOME/clutter 22nd Ubuntu Touch Firmware Update: https://ubports.com/ WebOS Open Source Edition 2.15 Platform Released: https://www.webosose.org/blog/2022/02/18/webos-ose-2-15-0-release/