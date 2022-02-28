    Full Circle Weekly News #250

    Full Circle Weekly News #250
    / 
    Release of Slint 0.2:
https://github.com/slint-ui/slint/releases/tag/v0.2.0

New release of uChmViewer:
https://github.com/gyunaev/kchmviewer

Dino 0.3 communication client released:
https://dino.im/blog/2022/02/dino-0.3-release/

OBS Studio 27.2 Live Streaming Release:
https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/27.2.0

Release of qxkb5:
https://github.com/AndreyBarmaley/qxkb5

AV Linux MX-21:
http://www.bandshed.net/2022/02/14/av-linux-mx-21-consciousness-released/

Zabbix 6.0 LTS:
https://www.zabbix.com/ru/whats_new_6_0

Kali Linux 2022.1 Released:
https://www.kali.org/blog/kali-linux-2022-1-release/

Release of pfSense 2.6.0:
https://www.netgate.com/blog/pfsense-plus-software-version-22.01-and-ce-2.6.0-are-now-available

KaOS 2022.02:
https://kaosx.us/news/2022/kaos02/

GNOME stops maintaining the Clutter graphics library:
https://github.com/GNOME/clutter

22nd Ubuntu Touch Firmware Update:
https://ubports.com/

WebOS Open Source Edition 2.15 Platform Released:
https://www.webosose.org/blog/2022/02/18/webos-ose-2-15-0-release/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

