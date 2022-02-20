    Full Circle Weekly News #249

    Cassowary project:
https://github.com/casualsnek/cassowary

Release of OS Qubes 4.1:
https://www.qubes-os.org/news/2022/02/04/qubes-4-1-0/

GNOME Commander 1.14 released:
http://gcmd.github.io/

Kasper, a speculative code execution problem scanner:
https://www.vusec.net/projects/kasper/

Absolute Linux 15.0 released:
https://www.absolutelinux.org/

Release of OpenMandriva Lx 4.3:
https://www.openmandriva.org/en/news/article/openmandriva-lx-4-3-released

Postfix 3.7.0 mail server:
https://www.postfix.org/

Alpha-Omega initiative for open source projects:
https://openssf.org/press-release/2022/02/01/openssf-announces-the-alpha-omega-project-to-improve-software-supply-chain-security-for-10000-oss-projects/

Inkscape 1.1.2 release and the start of testing of Inkscape 1.2:
https://inkscape.org/news/2022/02/05/inkscape-112/

KDE Plasma 5.24 Desktop Release:
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.24.0/

Tails 4.27 released:
https://tails.boum.org/

Release of GNU Binutils 2.38:
https://sourceware.org/pipermail/binutils/2022-February/119721.html

MariaDB 10.7 stable release:
https://mariadb.com/resources/blog/announcing-mariadb-community-server-10-7-2-ga-and-10-8-1-rc/

PostgreSQL update:
https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/postgresql-142-136-1210-1115-and-1020-released-2402/

Remote vulnerability in the Linux kernel via the TIPC protocol:
https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/02/10/1




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

