Full Circle Weekly News #249

Cassowary project: https://github.com/casualsnek/cassowary Release of OS Qubes 4.1: https://www.qubes-os.org/news/2022/02/04/qubes-4-1-0/ GNOME Commander 1.14 released: http://gcmd.github.io/ Kasper, a speculative code execution problem scanner: https://www.vusec.net/projects/kasper/ Absolute Linux 15.0 released: https://www.absolutelinux.org/ Release of OpenMandriva Lx 4.3: https://www.openmandriva.org/en/news/article/openmandriva-lx-4-3-released Postfix 3.7.0 mail server: https://www.postfix.org/ Alpha-Omega initiative for open source projects: https://openssf.org/press-release/2022/02/01/openssf-announces-the-alpha-omega-project-to-improve-software-supply-chain-security-for-10000-oss-projects/ Inkscape 1.1.2 release and the start of testing of Inkscape 1.2: https://inkscape.org/news/2022/02/05/inkscape-112/ KDE Plasma 5.24 Desktop Release: https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.24.0/ Tails 4.27 released: https://tails.boum.org/ Release of GNU Binutils 2.38: https://sourceware.org/pipermail/binutils/2022-February/119721.html MariaDB 10.7 stable release: https://mariadb.com/resources/blog/announcing-mariadb-community-server-10-7-2-ga-and-10-8-1-rc/ PostgreSQL update: https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/postgresql-142-136-1210-1115-and-1020-released-2402/ Remote vulnerability in the Linux kernel via the TIPC protocol: https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/02/10/1 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/