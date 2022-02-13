    Full Circle Weekly News #248

    By -
    394
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #248
    / 
    SUSE releases Rancher Desktop 1.0:
https://www.suse.com/c/rancher_blog/rancher-desktop-1-0-0-has-arrived/

rqlite 7.0, a distributed fault-tolerant DBMS:
https://www.philipotoole.com/rqlite-7-0-designing-node-discovery-and-automatic-clustering/

Release of Nitrux 2.0:
https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-0-0/

Minetest 5.5.0, an open source clone of MineCraft:
https://forum.minetest.net/viewtopic.php?f=18&t=27754

Falkon 3.2.0 browser developed by the KDE project:
https://www.falkon.org/

Release of Tiny Core Linux 13:
http://forum.tinycorelinux.net/index.php/topic,25531.0.html

Trisquel 10.0 Free Linux Distribution Available:
http://trisquel.info/en/

GNU screen 4.9.0 console window manager released:
http://savannah.gnu.org/forum/forum.php?forum_id=10107

Weston Composite Server 10.0 Released:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2022-February/042103.html

LibreOffice 7.3 office suite released:
https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2022/02/02/libreoffice-73-community/

Slackware 15.0 distribution released:
http://www.slackware.com/releasenotes/15.0.php

Igalia introduced Wolvic, a web browser for virtual reality devices:
https://www.igalia.com/2022/02/03/Introducing-Wolvic.html



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.