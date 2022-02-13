Full Circle Weekly News #248

/
SUSE releases Rancher Desktop 1.0: https://www.suse.com/c/rancher_blog/rancher-desktop-1-0-0-has-arrived/ rqlite 7.0, a distributed fault-tolerant DBMS: https://www.philipotoole.com/rqlite-7-0-designing-node-discovery-and-automatic-clustering/ Release of Nitrux 2.0: https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-0-0/ Minetest 5.5.0, an open source clone of MineCraft: https://forum.minetest.net/viewtopic.php?f=18&t=27754 Falkon 3.2.0 browser developed by the KDE project: https://www.falkon.org/ Release of Tiny Core Linux 13: http://forum.tinycorelinux.net/index.php/topic,25531.0.html Trisquel 10.0 Free Linux Distribution Available: http://trisquel.info/en/ GNU screen 4.9.0 console window manager released: http://savannah.gnu.org/forum/forum.php?forum_id=10107 Weston Composite Server 10.0 Released: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2022-February/042103.html LibreOffice 7.3 office suite released: https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2022/02/02/libreoffice-73-community/ Slackware 15.0 distribution released: http://www.slackware.com/releasenotes/15.0.php Igalia introduced Wolvic, a web browser for virtual reality devices: https://www.igalia.com/2022/02/03/Introducing-Wolvic.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/