    Full Circle Weekly News #247

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #247
    Framework Computer has opened its firmware code for laptops:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Framework_Computer

Sway 1.7 release using Wayland:
https://github.com/swaywm/sway/releases/tag/1.7

JingOS 1.2, Tablet PC Distribution Released:
https://en.jingos.com/

Release of SANE 1.1 with support for new scanner models:
https://alioth-lists.debian.net/pipermail/sane-devel/2022-January/039340.html

Vulkan 1.3 graphics standard published:
https://www.khronos.org/news/press/vulkan-reduces-fragmentation-and-provides-roadmap-visibility-for-developers

RetroArch 1.10.0 released:
https://www.libretro.com/index.php/retroarch-1-10-0-release/

Release of Scribus 1.5.8:
https://www.scribus.net/scribus-1-5-8-released/

SDL media library moves to use Wayland by default:
https://github.com/libsdl-org/SDL/commit/8ceba27d6291f1195e13608033ec439aec621fc6

BIND DNS Server 9.18.0 released with DNS-over-TLS and DNS-over-HTTPS support:
https://www.mail-archive.com/bind-announce@lists.isc.org/msg00622.html

Release of OPNsense 22.1:
https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=26536.0




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

