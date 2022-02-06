Full Circle Weekly News #247

/
RSS Feed
Framework Computer has opened its firmware code for laptops: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Framework_Computer Sway 1.7 release using Wayland: https://github.com/swaywm/sway/releases/tag/1.7 JingOS 1.2, Tablet PC Distribution Released: https://en.jingos.com/ Release of SANE 1.1 with support for new scanner models: https://alioth-lists.debian.net/pipermail/sane-devel/2022-January/039340.html Vulkan 1.3 graphics standard published: https://www.khronos.org/news/press/vulkan-reduces-fragmentation-and-provides-roadmap-visibility-for-developers RetroArch 1.10.0 released: https://www.libretro.com/index.php/retroarch-1-10-0-release/ Release of Scribus 1.5.8: https://www.scribus.net/scribus-1-5-8-released/ SDL media library moves to use Wayland by default: https://github.com/libsdl-org/SDL/commit/8ceba27d6291f1195e13608033ec439aec621fc6 BIND DNS Server 9.18.0 released with DNS-over-TLS and DNS-over-HTTPS support: https://www.mail-archive.com/bind-announce@lists.isc.org/msg00622.html Release of OPNsense 22.1: https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=26536.0 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/