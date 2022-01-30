    Full Circle Weekly News #246

    Full Circle Weekly News #246
    Arti 0.0.3, a Rust implementation of the Tor client:
https://gitlab.torproject.org/tpo/core/arti/

SystemRescue 9.0.0 released:
https://www.system-rescue.org/

Release of GhostBSD 01/22/12:
https://ghostbsd.org/ghostbsd_22.01.12_iso_is_now_available

Release of Mumble 1.4:
https://www.mumble.info/

Essence - an original operating system with its own kernel and graphical shell:
https://nakst.gitlab.io/essence

FFmpeg 5.0 released:
https://ffmpeg.org/index.html#news

Release of GNU Radio 3.10.0:
https://www.gnuradio.org/news/2022-01-17-gnuradio-v3.10.0.0-release/

Release of the Deepin 20.4:
http://www.deepin.org/?language=en

ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.0 office suite:
https://www.onlyoffice.com/blog/2022/01/onlyoffice-docs-7-0/

Stable release of Wine 7.0:
https://www.winehq.org/announce/7.0

Release of AlphaPlot, a scientific plotting program:
https://github.com/narunlifescience/AlphaPlot/releases/tag/1.02

Lighttpd http server release 1.4.64:
https://blog.lighttpd.net/articles/2022/01/19/lighttpd-1.4.64-released/

SUSE develops its own replacement for CentOS 8:
https://www.suse.com/products/suse-liberty-linux/

GNU Ocrad 0.28 OCR released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg02997.html

New version of Monitorix 3.14.0:
http://www.monitorix.org/news.html?n=20220118

ArchLabs release 2022.01.18:
https://forum.archlabslinux.com/t/archlabs-2022-01-18-available-for-download/6136




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

