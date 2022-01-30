The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #246 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10 min Share Share Link Embed

Arti 0.0.3, a Rust implementation of the Tor client: https://gitlab.torproject.org/tpo/core/arti/ SystemRescue 9.0.0 released: https://www.system-rescue.org/ Release of GhostBSD 01/22/12: https://ghostbsd.org/ghostbsd_22.01.12_iso_is_now_available Release of Mumble 1.4: https://www.mumble.info/ Essence - an original operating system with its own kernel and graphical shell: https://nakst.gitlab.io/essence FFmpeg 5.0 released: https://ffmpeg.org/index.html#news Release of GNU Radio 3.10.0: https://www.gnuradio.org/news/2022-01-17-gnuradio-v3.10.0.0-release/ Release of the Deepin 20.4: http://www.deepin.org/?language=en ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.0 office suite: https://www.onlyoffice.com/blog/2022/01/onlyoffice-docs-7-0/ Stable release of Wine 7.0: https://www.winehq.org/announce/7.0 Release of AlphaPlot, a scientific plotting program: https://github.com/narunlifescience/AlphaPlot/releases/tag/1.02 Lighttpd http server release 1.4.64: https://blog.lighttpd.net/articles/2022/01/19/lighttpd-1.4.64-released/ SUSE develops its own replacement for CentOS 8: https://www.suse.com/products/suse-liberty-linux/ GNU Ocrad 0.28 OCR released: https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg02997.html New version of Monitorix 3.14.0: http://www.monitorix.org/news.html?n=20220118 ArchLabs release 2022.01.18: https://forum.archlabslinux.com/t/archlabs-2022-01-18-available-for-download/6136 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/