    Full Circle Weekly News #244

    Slackel 7.5 distribution released:
http://www.slackel.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=688

Pinta 2.0 graphics editor released:
https://www.pinta-project.com/releases/2-0

Solus project drama:
https://twitter.com/JoshStrobl/status/1477391260340137988

Speed up building the Linux kernel by 50-80%:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2022/1/2/187

KDE plans to achieve parity between Wayland and X11 sessions in 2022:
https://pointieststick.com/2022/01/03/kde-roadmap-for-2022/

UbuntuDDE 21.10 Release:
https://ubuntudde.com/blog/ubuntudde-remix-21-10-impish-release-note/

Remnants of the Precursors game released:
https://rayfowler.itch.io/remnants-of-the-precursors/devlog/330806/remnants-of-the-precursors-is-released

Release of Lazarus 2.2.0:
https://forum.lazarus.freepascal.org/index.php/topic,57752.0.html

Twenty-first firmware update for Ubuntu Touch:
https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-news-1/post/ubuntu-touch-ota-21-release-3798

QBittorrent 4.4 released with BitTorrent v2 support:
https://www.qbittorrent.org/news.php

New versions of GeckoLinux:
https://github.com/geckolinux/geckolinux-project/releases/

Release of Linux Mint 20.3:
http://blog.linuxmint.com/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

