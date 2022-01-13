Full Circle Weekly News #244

/
Slackel 7.5 distribution released: http://www.slackel.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=688 Pinta 2.0 graphics editor released: https://www.pinta-project.com/releases/2-0 Solus project drama: https://twitter.com/JoshStrobl/status/1477391260340137988 Speed up building the Linux kernel by 50-80%: https://lkml.org/lkml/2022/1/2/187 KDE plans to achieve parity between Wayland and X11 sessions in 2022: https://pointieststick.com/2022/01/03/kde-roadmap-for-2022/ UbuntuDDE 21.10 Release: https://ubuntudde.com/blog/ubuntudde-remix-21-10-impish-release-note/ Remnants of the Precursors game released: https://rayfowler.itch.io/remnants-of-the-precursors/devlog/330806/remnants-of-the-precursors-is-released Release of Lazarus 2.2.0: https://forum.lazarus.freepascal.org/index.php/topic,57752.0.html Twenty-first firmware update for Ubuntu Touch: https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-news-1/post/ubuntu-touch-ota-21-release-3798 QBittorrent 4.4 released with BitTorrent v2 support: https://www.qbittorrent.org/news.php New versions of GeckoLinux: https://github.com/geckolinux/geckolinux-project/releases/ Release of Linux Mint 20.3: http://blog.linuxmint.com/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/