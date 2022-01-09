    Full Circle Weekly News #243

    By -
    379
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #243
    / 
    Release of Siduction 2021.3:
https://siduction.org/2021/12/release-notes-for-siduction-2021-3-0-wintersky/

Release of Rescuezilla 2.3 backup distribution:
https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.3

KiCad 6.0 CAD released:
https://www.kicad.org/blog/2021/12/KiCad-6.0.0-Release/

Nitrux 1.8.0 Distribution Release with NX Desktop
https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-1-8-0/

Lumina Desktop 1.6.2 Released:
https://lumina-desktop.org/post/2021-12-25/

Enlightenment 0.25 Released:
https://www.enlightenment.org/news/2021-12-26-enlightenment-0.25.0

Release of BusyBox 1.35:
https://busybox.net/news.html

Sound Open Firmware 2.0 is available:
https://www.sofproject.org/blog/2021/12/17/sof-2-0-is-here/

Second edition of Linux for Yourself:
https://lx4u.ru/rel/stable/

Release of the LKRG 0.9.2 module to protect against exploitation of vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel
https://www.openwall.com/lists/announce/2021/12/29/1

Release of OpenRGB 0.7:
https://gitlab.com/CalcProgrammer1/OpenRGB/-/releases/release_0.7

The first stable release of the Linux Remote Desktop project:
https://github.com/nubosoftware/linux-remote-desktop/releases/tag/0.9




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.