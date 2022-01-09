The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #243 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10 min Share Share Link Embed

Release of Siduction 2021.3: https://siduction.org/2021/12/release-notes-for-siduction-2021-3-0-wintersky/ Release of Rescuezilla 2.3 backup distribution: https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.3 KiCad 6.0 CAD released: https://www.kicad.org/blog/2021/12/KiCad-6.0.0-Release/ Nitrux 1.8.0 Distribution Release with NX Desktop https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-1-8-0/ Lumina Desktop 1.6.2 Released: https://lumina-desktop.org/post/2021-12-25/ Enlightenment 0.25 Released: https://www.enlightenment.org/news/2021-12-26-enlightenment-0.25.0 Release of BusyBox 1.35: https://busybox.net/news.html Sound Open Firmware 2.0 is available: https://www.sofproject.org/blog/2021/12/17/sof-2-0-is-here/ Second edition of Linux for Yourself: https://lx4u.ru/rel/stable/ Release of the LKRG 0.9.2 module to protect against exploitation of vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel https://www.openwall.com/lists/announce/2021/12/29/1 Release of OpenRGB 0.7: https://gitlab.com/CalcProgrammer1/OpenRGB/-/releases/release_0.7 The first stable release of the Linux Remote Desktop project: https://github.com/nubosoftware/linux-remote-desktop/releases/tag/0.9 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/