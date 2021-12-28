    Full Circle Weekly News #242

    Full Circle Weekly News #242
    Debian offers fnt font manager:
https://bits.debian.org/2021/12/2000-fonts-debian.html

Ubuntu 22.04 theme switched to orange:
https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru/pull/3264

Debian 11.2 Update:
https://www.debian.org/News/2021/20211218

Mongoose OS 2.20, an IoT device platform released:
https://github.com/cesanta/mongoose-os/releases/tag/2.20.0

Release of the GNU library libmicrohttpd 0.9.74:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg02977.html

Release of helloSystem 0.7 using FreeBSD and similar to macOS:
https://twitter.com/probonopd/status/1472595276942643200

Release of the distribution kit Elementary OS 6.1:
https://blog.elementary.io/elementary-os-6-1-available-now/

Release of the graphics editor GIMP 2.10.30:
https://www.gimp.org/

80% of the 100 most popular games on Steam are running on Linux:
https://www.protondb.com/

Search Engine DuckDuckGo Desktop Web Browser:
https://spreadprivacy.com/duckduckgo-2021-review/

Release of service manager s6-rc 0.5.3.0 and init system s6-linux-init 1.0.7:
https://github.com/skarnet/s6-rc/releases/tag/v0.5.3.0

Manjaro Linux 21.2 Release:
https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-21-2-0-qonos-released/95856

SuperTux 0.6.3 Free Game Release:
https://www.supertux.org/news/2021/12/23/0.6.3

Release of Krita 5.0:
https://krita.org/en/item/krita-5-0-released/

Jami "Taranis" released:
https://jami.net/taranis-a-major-release-of-jami/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

