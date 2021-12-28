The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #242 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10 min Share Share Link Embed

Debian offers fnt font manager: https://bits.debian.org/2021/12/2000-fonts-debian.html Ubuntu 22.04 theme switched to orange: https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru/pull/3264 Debian 11.2 Update: https://www.debian.org/News/2021/20211218 Mongoose OS 2.20, an IoT device platform released: https://github.com/cesanta/mongoose-os/releases/tag/2.20.0 Release of the GNU library libmicrohttpd 0.9.74: https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg02977.html Release of helloSystem 0.7 using FreeBSD and similar to macOS: https://twitter.com/probonopd/status/1472595276942643200 Release of the distribution kit Elementary OS 6.1: https://blog.elementary.io/elementary-os-6-1-available-now/ Release of the graphics editor GIMP 2.10.30: https://www.gimp.org/ 80% of the 100 most popular games on Steam are running on Linux: https://www.protondb.com/ Search Engine DuckDuckGo Desktop Web Browser: https://spreadprivacy.com/duckduckgo-2021-review/ Release of service manager s6-rc 0.5.3.0 and init system s6-linux-init 1.0.7: https://github.com/skarnet/s6-rc/releases/tag/v0.5.3.0 Manjaro Linux 21.2 Release: https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-21-2-0-qonos-released/95856 SuperTux 0.6.3 Free Game Release: https://www.supertux.org/news/2021/12/23/0.6.3 Release of Krita 5.0: https://krita.org/en/item/krita-5-0-released/ Jami "Taranis" released: https://jami.net/taranis-a-major-release-of-jami/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/