    Full Circle Weekly News #241

    By -
    220
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #241
    / 
    Release of Ventoy 1.0.62:
https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.62

ToaruOS 2.0 operating system released:
https://github.com/klange/toaruos/releases/tag/v2.0.0

Intel Moves Cloud Hypervisor Development to Linux Foundation:
https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press-release/linux-foundation-to-host-the-cloud-hypervisor-project-creating-a-performant-lightweight-virtual-machine-monitor-for-modern-cloud-workloads/

PeerTube 4.0 released:
https://github.com/Chocobozzz/PeerTube/releases/tag/v4.0.0

ReactOS 0.4.14 operating system released:
https://reactos.org/project-news/reactos-0414-released/

Release youtube-dl 2021.12.17:
https://github.com/ytdl-org/youtube-dl/releases/tag/2021.12.17



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.