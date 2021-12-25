Full Circle Weekly News #241

/
RSS Feed
Release of Ventoy 1.0.62: https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.62 ToaruOS 2.0 operating system released: https://github.com/klange/toaruos/releases/tag/v2.0.0 Intel Moves Cloud Hypervisor Development to Linux Foundation: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press-release/linux-foundation-to-host-the-cloud-hypervisor-project-creating-a-performant-lightweight-virtual-machine-monitor-for-modern-cloud-workloads/ PeerTube 4.0 released: https://github.com/Chocobozzz/PeerTube/releases/tag/v4.0.0 ReactOS 0.4.14 operating system released: https://reactos.org/project-news/reactos-0414-released/ Release youtube-dl 2021.12.17: https://github.com/ytdl-org/youtube-dl/releases/tag/2021.12.17 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/