    Full Circle Weekly News #240

    Full Circle Weekly News #240
    Code removal in Mesa:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/merge_requests/10153

Blender 3.0 Release:
https://www.blender.org/press/blender-3-0-a-new-era-for-content-creation/

Release of EndeavourOS 21.4:
https://endeavouros.com/news/the-atlantis-release-is-in-orbit/

Introducing Blueprint, a new UI building language for GTK:
https://www.jwestman.net/2021/12/02/introducing-blueprint-a-new-way-to-craft-user-interfaces.html

VeraCrypt 1.25.4 released:
https://www.veracrypt.fr/en/Release%20Notes.html

LibreOffice 7.2.4 and 7.1.8 Update with Vulnerability Fix:
https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2021/12/06/libreoffice-7-2-4-and-7-1-8-community/

Apache NetBeans IDE 12.6 Released:
https://blogs.apache.org/netbeans/entry/announce-apache-netbeans-12-6

Nzyme 1.2.0, Wireless Attack Tracking Toolkit Available:
https://www.nzyme.org/blog/nzyme-v1-2-0-peck-slip-has-been-released/

FreeBSD 12.3 Released:
https://www.freebsd.org/releases/12.3R/announce/

RHVoice 1.6.0 speech synthesizer released:
https://rhvoice.org/post/rhvoice-1.6.0/

Calculate Linux 22 Distribution Released:
https://forum.calculate-linux.org/t/calculate-linux-22/10870

MariaDB significantly changes the release schedule:
https://mariadb.com/resources/blog/delivering-faster-innovation-to-mariadbs-community

KDE Plasma Mobile 21.12 Released:
https://www.plasma-mobile.org/2021/12/07/plasma-mobile-gear-21-12/

Kali Linux 2021.4 Release:
https://www.kali.org/blog/kali-linux-2021-4-release/

Cambalache 0.8.0, a GTK development tool released:
https://blogs.gnome.org/xjuan/2021/12/09/cambalache-0-8-0-released/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

