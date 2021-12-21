Full Circle Weekly News #240

/
Code removal in Mesa: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/merge_requests/10153 Blender 3.0 Release: https://www.blender.org/press/blender-3-0-a-new-era-for-content-creation/ Release of EndeavourOS 21.4: https://endeavouros.com/news/the-atlantis-release-is-in-orbit/ Introducing Blueprint, a new UI building language for GTK: https://www.jwestman.net/2021/12/02/introducing-blueprint-a-new-way-to-craft-user-interfaces.html VeraCrypt 1.25.4 released: https://www.veracrypt.fr/en/Release%20Notes.html LibreOffice 7.2.4 and 7.1.8 Update with Vulnerability Fix: https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2021/12/06/libreoffice-7-2-4-and-7-1-8-community/ Apache NetBeans IDE 12.6 Released: https://blogs.apache.org/netbeans/entry/announce-apache-netbeans-12-6 Nzyme 1.2.0, Wireless Attack Tracking Toolkit Available: https://www.nzyme.org/blog/nzyme-v1-2-0-peck-slip-has-been-released/ FreeBSD 12.3 Released: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/12.3R/announce/ RHVoice 1.6.0 speech synthesizer released: https://rhvoice.org/post/rhvoice-1.6.0/ Calculate Linux 22 Distribution Released: https://forum.calculate-linux.org/t/calculate-linux-22/10870 MariaDB significantly changes the release schedule: https://mariadb.com/resources/blog/delivering-faster-innovation-to-mariadbs-community KDE Plasma Mobile 21.12 Released: https://www.plasma-mobile.org/2021/12/07/plasma-mobile-gear-21-12/ Kali Linux 2021.4 Release: https://www.kali.org/blog/kali-linux-2021-4-release/ Cambalache 0.8.0, a GTK development tool released: https://blogs.gnome.org/xjuan/2021/12/09/cambalache-0-8-0-released/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/