Full Circle Weekly News #239

GhostBSD Release 21.11.24:
https://ghostbsd.org/ghostbsd_21.11.24_iso_is_now_available
Tux Paint 0.9.27 is released:
https://tuxpaint.org/latest/tuxpaint-0.9.27-press-release.php
SQLite 3.37 Released:
https://www.sqlite.org/changes.html
The OpenPrinting project has released CUPS 2.4.0:
https://openprinting.github.io/cups-2.4.0/
WebOS Open Source Edition 2.14 Released:
https://www.webosose.org/blog/2021/11/30/webos-ose-2-14-0-release/
4MLinux 38.0 in the wild:
https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2021/11/4mlinux-380-stable-released.html
SDL 2.0.18 Multimedia Library Released:
https://discourse.libsdl.org/t/sdl-2-0-18-released/33768
Ubuntu RescuePack 21.11 Anti-Virus Boot Disk Update:
https://ualinux.com/ru/news/update-ubuntu-rescuepack
NixOS 21.11 using the Nix package manager:
https://nixos.org/blog/announcements.html#21.11
Release of Neovim 0.6.0:
https://github.com/neovim/neovim/releases/tag/v0.6.0
The first release of the Open 3D Engine game engine opened by Amazon:
https://o3de.org/blog/posts/o3de-2111-announcement/
CentOS Stream 9 distribution is officially presented:
https://blog.centos.org/2021/12/introducing-centos-stream-9/
