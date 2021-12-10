    Full Circle Weekly News #239

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #239
    GhostBSD Release 21.11.24:
    https://ghostbsd.org/ghostbsd_21.11.24_iso_is_now_available

    Tux Paint 0.9.27 is released:
    https://tuxpaint.org/latest/tuxpaint-0.9.27-press-release.php

    SQLite 3.37 Released:
    https://www.sqlite.org/changes.html

    The OpenPrinting project has released CUPS 2.4.0:
    https://openprinting.github.io/cups-2.4.0/

    WebOS Open Source Edition 2.14 Released:
    https://www.webosose.org/blog/2021/11/30/webos-ose-2-14-0-release/

    4MLinux 38.0 in the wild:
    https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2021/11/4mlinux-380-stable-released.html

    SDL 2.0.18 Multimedia Library Released:
    https://discourse.libsdl.org/t/sdl-2-0-18-released/33768

    Ubuntu RescuePack 21.11 Anti-Virus Boot Disk Update:
    https://ualinux.com/ru/news/update-ubuntu-rescuepack

    NixOS 21.11 using the Nix package manager:
    https://nixos.org/blog/announcements.html#21.11

    Release of Neovim 0.6.0:
    https://github.com/neovim/neovim/releases/tag/v0.6.0

    The first release of the Open 3D Engine game engine opened by Amazon:
    https://o3de.org/blog/posts/o3de-2111-announcement/

    CentOS Stream 9 distribution is officially presented:
    https://blog.centos.org/2021/12/introducing-centos-stream-9/

     

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

