    Full Circle Weekly News #238

    By -
    279
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #238
    / 
    nftables Packet Filter 1.0.1:
https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00234.html

Release of PureOS 10:
https://puri.sm/posts/true-convergence-is-here-pureos-10-is-released-for-all-librem-products/

Arcan 0.6.1 Desktop Engine Released:
https://arcan-fe.com/

Germany plans for Linux and LibreOffice:
https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2021/11/18/german-state-planning-to-switch-25000-pcs-to-libreoffice/

Q4OS 4.7 Distribution Released:
https://www.q4os.org/blog.html#news211122

First test release of free 2D CAD CadZinho:
https://github.com/zecruel/CadZinho/

PHP Foundation announced:
https://blog.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/2021/11/the-php-foundation/

Release of Deepin 20.3:
https://www.deepin.org/en/2021/11/23/deepin-20-3/

Wireshark 3.6:
https://www.wireshark.org/news/20211122.html

Release of the minimalistic distribution kit Alpine Linux 3.15:\
https://alpinelinux.org/posts/Alpine-3.15.0-released.html

Release of Endless OS 4.0:
https://community.endlessos.com/t/release-endless-os-4-0-0/18014

Airyx project develops a FreeBSD edition compatible with macOS applications:
https://github.com/mszoek/airyx/releases/tag/airyx-0.3.0

Release of the Archinstall 2.3.0 installer:
https://github.com/archlinux/archinstall/releases/tag/v2.3.0

Release of the Clonezilla Live 2.8.0:
https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/2021/11/stable-clonezilla-live-280-27-released-/




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.