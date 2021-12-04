Full Circle Weekly News #238

/
nftables Packet Filter 1.0.1: https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00234.html Release of PureOS 10: https://puri.sm/posts/true-convergence-is-here-pureos-10-is-released-for-all-librem-products/ Arcan 0.6.1 Desktop Engine Released: https://arcan-fe.com/ Germany plans for Linux and LibreOffice: https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2021/11/18/german-state-planning-to-switch-25000-pcs-to-libreoffice/ Q4OS 4.7 Distribution Released: https://www.q4os.org/blog.html#news211122 First test release of free 2D CAD CadZinho: https://github.com/zecruel/CadZinho/ PHP Foundation announced: https://blog.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/2021/11/the-php-foundation/ Release of Deepin 20.3: https://www.deepin.org/en/2021/11/23/deepin-20-3/ Wireshark 3.6: https://www.wireshark.org/news/20211122.html Release of the minimalistic distribution kit Alpine Linux 3.15:\ https://alpinelinux.org/posts/Alpine-3.15.0-released.html Release of Endless OS 4.0: https://community.endlessos.com/t/release-endless-os-4-0-0/18014 Airyx project develops a FreeBSD edition compatible with macOS applications: https://github.com/mszoek/airyx/releases/tag/airyx-0.3.0 Release of the Archinstall 2.3.0 installer: https://github.com/archlinux/archinstall/releases/tag/v2.3.0 Release of the Clonezilla Live 2.8.0: https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/2021/11/stable-clonezilla-live-280-27-released-/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/