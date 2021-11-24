    Full Circle Weekly News #237

    By -
    424
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #237
    / 
    AlmaLinux 8.5 is available:
https://almalinux.org/blog/almalinux-os-85-stable-now-available/

Release of Lakka 3.6:
https://www.lakka.tv/articles/2021/11/14/lakka-3.6/

LF Decentralized Storage Migrated to Open License:
https://github.com/zerotier/lf/releases/tag/1.1.0.0

SeaMonkey 2.53.10 Released:
https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-11-16

Fedora Linux 37 intends to end support for 32-bit ARM architecture:
https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/msg02684.html

Release of Proxmox VE 7.1:
https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-7-1-released.99846/

Oracle Linux 8.5 Released:
https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/announcing-the-release-of-oracle-linux-8-update-5

Cinnamon 5.2 desktop environment released:
https://github.com/linuxmint/Cinnamon/releases/tag/5.2.0

Ubuntu Touch 20th Firmware Update:
https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-news-1/post/ubuntu-touch-ota-20-release-3790



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.