Full Circle Weekly News #237

AlmaLinux 8.5 is available: https://almalinux.org/blog/almalinux-os-85-stable-now-available/ Release of Lakka 3.6: https://www.lakka.tv/articles/2021/11/14/lakka-3.6/ LF Decentralized Storage Migrated to Open License: https://github.com/zerotier/lf/releases/tag/1.1.0.0 SeaMonkey 2.53.10 Released: https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-11-16 Fedora Linux 37 intends to end support for 32-bit ARM architecture: https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/msg02684.html Release of Proxmox VE 7.1: https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-7-1-released.99846/ Oracle Linux 8.5 Released: https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/announcing-the-release-of-oracle-linux-8-update-5 Cinnamon 5.2 desktop environment released: https://github.com/linuxmint/Cinnamon/releases/tag/5.2.0 Ubuntu Touch 20th Firmware Update: https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-news-1/post/ubuntu-touch-ota-20-release-3790 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/