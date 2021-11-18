    Full Circle Weekly News #236

    Full Circle Weekly News #236
    Cryptographic library wolfSSL 5.0.0 released:
https://github.com/wolfSSL/wolfssl/releases/tag/v5.0.0-stable

Release of Snoop 1.3.1:
https://github.com/snooppr/snoop/releases

System76 is working to create a new user environment:
https://old.reddit.com/r/pop_os/comments/qnvrou/will_pop_os_ever_do_an_officially_kde_flavor_or/hjji8hh/

Rav1e 0.5, AV1 encoder, released:
https://github.com/xiph/rav1e/releases/tag/v0.5.0

Godot 3.4 released:
http://www.godotengine.org/

New release of Raspberry Pi OS distribution:
https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/raspberry-pi-os-debian-bullseye/

Release of an alternative build of KchmViewer:
https://github.com/u-235/kchmviewer/releases/tag/v8.1-rc

Release of the turn-based game Rusted Ruins 0.11:
https://github.com/garkimasera/rusted-ruins/releases

Release of Nebula 1.5, a system for creating overlay P2P networks:
https://github.com/slackhq/nebula/releases/tag/v1.5.0



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

