Full Circle Weekly News #236

Cryptographic library wolfSSL 5.0.0 released: https://github.com/wolfSSL/wolfssl/releases/tag/v5.0.0-stable Release of Snoop 1.3.1: https://github.com/snooppr/snoop/releases System76 is working to create a new user environment: https://old.reddit.com/r/pop_os/comments/qnvrou/will_pop_os_ever_do_an_officially_kde_flavor_or/hjji8hh/ Rav1e 0.5, AV1 encoder, released: https://github.com/xiph/rav1e/releases/tag/v0.5.0 Godot 3.4 released: http://www.godotengine.org/ New release of Raspberry Pi OS distribution: https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/raspberry-pi-os-debian-bullseye/ Release of an alternative build of KchmViewer: https://github.com/u-235/kchmviewer/releases/tag/v8.1-rc Release of the turn-based game Rusted Ruins 0.11: https://github.com/garkimasera/rusted-ruins/releases Release of Nebula 1.5, a system for creating overlay P2P networks: https://github.com/slackhq/nebula/releases/tag/v1.5.0 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/