    Full Circle Weekly News #235

    By -
    959
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #235
    / 
    Apache OpenMeetings 6.2 available:
https://blogs.apache.org/openmeetings/entry/openmeetings-v6-2-0-openapi

Vaultwarden 1.23, released:
https://github.com/dani-garcia/vaultwarden

Blender Community Releases Sprite Fright Animated Movie:
https://www.blender.org/

New release of antiX 21:
https://antixlinux.com/antix-21-grup-yorum-released/

Release of MPV 0.34:
http://mpv.io/

Fedora Linux 35 Distribution Released:
https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-35/

OpenSUSE Leap 15.3-2 First Quarterly Update Available:
https://news.opensuse.org/2021/11/02/leaps-first-quarterly-update-is-released/

Canonical unveils Intel-optimized Ubuntu builds:
https://ubuntu.com//blog/ubuntu-optimised-for-intel-processors-accelerates-adoption-of-iot-innovations

Release of Asterisk 19 communication platform and FreePBX 16 distribution
https://www.asterisk.org/asterisk-news/asterisk-19-0-0-now-available/

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 beta testing begins:
https://www.redhat.com/en/blog/red-hat-enterprise-linux-85-beta-now-available

ClamAV 0.104.1 update:
https://blog.clamav.net/2021/11/clamav-01034-and-01041-patch-releases.html

Open source Luau, a type-checking variant of Lua:
https://luau-lang.org/2021/11/03/luau-goes-open-source.html

LXQt 1.0 Graphics Environment Released:
https://github.com/lxqt/lxqt/releases/tag/1.0.0

Tails 4.24 distribution released: 
https://tails.boum.org/news/version_4.24/index.en.html



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.