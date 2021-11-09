    Full Circle Weekly News #234

    Muen 1.0, an open source microkernel:
https://groups.google.com/g/muen-dev/c/mzd5E6lLomw

OpenLDAP 2.6.0 released:
https://www.openldap.org/software/release/announce.html

Launch of ncspot, a console Spotify client:
https://github.com/hrkfdn/ncspot/releases/tag/v0.9.0

Vulkan 1.1 Graphics API Certified for Raspberry Pi 4:
https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/vulkan-update-version-1-1-conformance-for-raspberry-pi-4/

Crabz 0.7, multithreaded compression utility:
https://github.com/sstadick/crabz

X.Org Server 21.1 available:
https://www.mail-archive.com/xorg@lists.x.org/msg06880.html

Trisquel GNU / Linux 9.0.1:
https://trisquel.info/en/release-announcement-trisquel-901-etiona-security-update

New version of Cygwin 3.3.0:
https://www.mail-archive.com/cygwin-announce@cygwin.com/msg09893.html

Sniffglue traffic analyzer 0.14.0 released:
https://github.com/kpcyrd/sniffglue

Termination of Trident development:
https://project-trident.org/post/2021-10-29_sunset/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

