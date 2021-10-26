    Full Circle Weekly News #233

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #233
    First release of Fosscord's Discord-compatible communication platform:
https://github.com/fosscord/fosscord-server/releases/tag/v0.0.3

Apache Foundation moves away from mirrors in favor of CDN:
https://blogs.apache.org/foundation/entry/apache-software-foundation-moves-to

Rancher Desktop 0.6.0 Released(Including Linux support):
https://github.com/rancher-sandbox/rancher-desktop/releases/tag/v0.6.0

Dash to Dock 70 released:
https://micheleg.github.io/dash-to-dock/release/2021/10/17/new-release-v70-gnome-40-support.html

Double Commander 1.0.0 File Manager Release
https://sourceforge.net/p/doublecmd/news/2021/10/double-commander-100-beta-released/

Release of Porteus Kiosk 5.3.0:
https://porteus-kiosk.org/news.html#211018

Release of OpenTTD 12.0:
https://www.openttd.org/news/2021/10/17/openttd-12-0

CentOS Leader Announces Retirement From Governing Board
https://karan.org/posts/stepping-down/

Vizio named in GPL violation lawsuit:
https://sfconservancy.org/copyleft-compliance/vizio.html

Redcore Linux 2102 released:
https://redcorelinux.org/news/redcore-linux-hardened-2102-polaris-stable

The fourth pre-release of GIMP 3.0:
https://www.gimp.org/news/2021/10/20/gimp-2-99-8-released/

Bareflank 3.0 hypervisor released:
https://github.com/Bareflank/hypervisor/releases/tag/v3.0.0

MX Linux 21:
https://mxlinux.org/blog/mx-21-wildflower-released/

Rakudo compiler release 2021.10:
https://github.com/rakudo/rakudo/




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

