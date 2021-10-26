Full Circle Weekly News #233

/
RSS Feed
First release of Fosscord's Discord-compatible communication platform: https://github.com/fosscord/fosscord-server/releases/tag/v0.0.3 Apache Foundation moves away from mirrors in favor of CDN: https://blogs.apache.org/foundation/entry/apache-software-foundation-moves-to Rancher Desktop 0.6.0 Released(Including Linux support): https://github.com/rancher-sandbox/rancher-desktop/releases/tag/v0.6.0 Dash to Dock 70 released: https://micheleg.github.io/dash-to-dock/release/2021/10/17/new-release-v70-gnome-40-support.html Double Commander 1.0.0 File Manager Release https://sourceforge.net/p/doublecmd/news/2021/10/double-commander-100-beta-released/ Release of Porteus Kiosk 5.3.0: https://porteus-kiosk.org/news.html#211018 Release of OpenTTD 12.0: https://www.openttd.org/news/2021/10/17/openttd-12-0 CentOS Leader Announces Retirement From Governing Board https://karan.org/posts/stepping-down/ Vizio named in GPL violation lawsuit: https://sfconservancy.org/copyleft-compliance/vizio.html Redcore Linux 2102 released: https://redcorelinux.org/news/redcore-linux-hardened-2102-polaris-stable The fourth pre-release of GIMP 3.0: https://www.gimp.org/news/2021/10/20/gimp-2-99-8-released/ Bareflank 3.0 hypervisor released: https://github.com/Bareflank/hypervisor/releases/tag/v3.0.0 MX Linux 21: https://mxlinux.org/blog/mx-21-wildflower-released/ Rakudo compiler release 2021.10: https://github.com/rakudo/rakudo/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/