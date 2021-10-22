    Full Circle Weekly News #232

    Full Circle Weekly News #232
    Geany 1.38 IDE:
https://www.geany.org/news/geany-138-is-out/

Redo Rescue 4.0.0, backup and recovery distribution:
https://github.com/redorescue/redorescue/releases/tag/4.0.0

Arkime 3.1 network traffic indexing system:
https://github.com/arkime/arkime/releases/tag/v3.1.0

Release of ROSA Fresh 12 on the new rosa2021.1 platform:
http://wiki.rosalab.ru/ru/index.php/ROSA_Fresh_12 (IN RUSSIAN)

The author of cdrtools passed away:
https://minnie.tuhs.org/pipermail/tuhs/2021-October/024523.html

Lutris Platform 0.5.9 Released:
https://lutris.net/

Release of assembly tools Qbs 1.20:
https://www.qt.io/blog/qbs-1.20-released

Open Source Security Improvement Foundation Receives $ 10 Million Funding:
https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press-release/open-source-security-foundation-raises-10-million-in-new-commitments-to-secure-software-supply-chains/

LanguageTool 5.5, a grammar, spelling, punctuation and style corrector, released
https://forum.languagetool.org/t/ann-languagetool-5-5/7278

KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop Release
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.23.0/

Ubuntu 21.10 released:
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-October/000274.html

Devuan 4.0 release, Debian fork without systemd
https://www.devuan.org/os/announce/chimaera-release-announce-2021-10-14

Microsoft ported Sysmon to Linux and made it open source:
https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/azure-sentinel/automating-the-deployment-of-sysmon-for-linux-and-azure-sentinel/ba-p/2847054

OpenBSD 7.0 released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/announce@openbsd.org/msg00399.html

Ubuntu Web 20.04.3 Released:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/ubuntu-web-remix/19394/92




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

