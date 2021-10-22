Full Circle Weekly News #232

/
Geany 1.38 IDE: https://www.geany.org/news/geany-138-is-out/ Redo Rescue 4.0.0, backup and recovery distribution: https://github.com/redorescue/redorescue/releases/tag/4.0.0 Arkime 3.1 network traffic indexing system: https://github.com/arkime/arkime/releases/tag/v3.1.0 Release of ROSA Fresh 12 on the new rosa2021.1 platform: http://wiki.rosalab.ru/ru/index.php/ROSA_Fresh_12 (IN RUSSIAN) The author of cdrtools passed away: https://minnie.tuhs.org/pipermail/tuhs/2021-October/024523.html Lutris Platform 0.5.9 Released: https://lutris.net/ Release of assembly tools Qbs 1.20: https://www.qt.io/blog/qbs-1.20-released Open Source Security Improvement Foundation Receives $ 10 Million Funding: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press-release/open-source-security-foundation-raises-10-million-in-new-commitments-to-secure-software-supply-chains/ LanguageTool 5.5, a grammar, spelling, punctuation and style corrector, released https://forum.languagetool.org/t/ann-languagetool-5-5/7278 KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop Release https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.23.0/ Ubuntu 21.10 released: https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.23.0/ Ubuntu 21.10 released: https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-October/000274.html Devuan 4.0 release, Debian fork without systemd https://www.devuan.org/os/announce/chimaera-release-announce-2021-10-14 Microsoft ported Sysmon to Linux and made it open source: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/azure-sentinel/automating-the-deployment-of-sysmon-for-linux-and-azure-sentinel/ba-p/2847054 OpenBSD 7.0 released: https://www.mail-archive.com/announce@openbsd.org/msg00399.html Ubuntu Web 20.04.3 Released: https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/ubuntu-web-remix/19394/92 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/