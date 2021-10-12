    Full Circle Weekly News #231

    By -
    716
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #231
    / 
    Canonical introduced Ubuntu Frame shell:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/release-2-5-0/24489
Release of Lakka 3.5:
https://www.lakka.tv/articles/2021/10/03/lakka-3.5/

Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 Release:
https://github.com/lumina-desktop/lumina/releases

Nitrux 1.6.1 with NX Desktop is Released:
https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-1-6-1/

Release of OnlyOffice Desktop 6.4:
https://www.onlyoffice.com/blog/2021/10/onlyoffice-desktop-editors-v6-4-with-improved-arm-support-and-conditional-formatting/

LLVM Compiler 13.0 Released:
https://lists.llvm.org/pipermail/llvm-announce/2021-October/000095.html

Vulnerability in Apache http server 2.4.49:
https://httpd.apache.org/security/vulnerabilities_24.html

IceWM 2.8 window manager released:
https://github.com/ice-wm/icewm/releases/tag/2.8.0

IPFire 2.27 firewall:
https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-27-core-update-160-released

Mir Display Server 2.5 released:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/release-2-5-0/24489

Canonical introduced Ubuntu Frame shell:
https://ubuntu.com/blog/canonical-launches-ubuntu-frame-the-foundation-for-embedded-displays

Bottlerocket 1.3, an isolated container distribution released:
https://github.com/bottlerocket-os/bottlerocket/releases/tag/v1.3.0

OpenSilver 1.0, an open source implementation of Silverlight:
https://github.com/OpenSilver/OpenSilver/releases/tag/OpenSilver-1.0.0

Debian 11.1:
https://www.debian.org/News/2021/20211009

Release of Flatpak 1.12.0:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/flatpak/2021-October/002186.html

Release of ScummVM 2.5.0
https://www.scummvm.org/news/20211009/




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.