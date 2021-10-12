Full Circle Weekly News #231

/
Canonical introduced Ubuntu Frame shell: https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/release-2-5-0/24489 Release of Lakka 3.5: https://www.lakka.tv/articles/2021/10/03/lakka-3.5/ Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 Release: https://github.com/lumina-desktop/lumina/releases Nitrux 1.6.1 with NX Desktop is Released: https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-1-6-1/ Release of OnlyOffice Desktop 6.4: https://www.onlyoffice.com/blog/2021/10/onlyoffice-desktop-editors-v6-4-with-improved-arm-support-and-conditional-formatting/ LLVM Compiler 13.0 Released: https://lists.llvm.org/pipermail/llvm-announce/2021-October/000095.html Vulnerability in Apache http server 2.4.49: https://httpd.apache.org/security/vulnerabilities_24.html IceWM 2.8 window manager released: https://github.com/ice-wm/icewm/releases/tag/2.8.0 IPFire 2.27 firewall: https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-27-core-update-160-released Mir Display Server 2.5 released: https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/release-2-5-0/24489 Canonical introduced Ubuntu Frame shell: https://ubuntu.com/blog/canonical-launches-ubuntu-frame-the-foundation-for-embedded-displays Bottlerocket 1.3, an isolated container distribution released: https://github.com/bottlerocket-os/bottlerocket/releases/tag/v1.3.0 OpenSilver 1.0, an open source implementation of Silverlight: https://github.com/OpenSilver/OpenSilver/releases/tag/OpenSilver-1.0.0 Debian 11.1: https://www.debian.org/News/2021/20211009 Release of Flatpak 1.12.0: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/flatpak/2021-October/002186.html Release of ScummVM 2.5.0 https://www.scummvm.org/news/20211009/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/