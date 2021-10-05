The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #230 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10 min Share Share Link Embed

The first stable release of GNU wget2: https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-gnu/2021-09/msg00011.html PaSh shell script parallelization system moved under the wing of Linux Foundation: https://linuxfoundation.org/press-release/linux-foundation-to-host-the-pash-project-accelerating-shell-scripting-with-automated-parallelization-for-industrial-use-cases/ Fedora Linux 35 has entered beta testing: https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-35-beta/ OBS Studio 27.1 Released: https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/27.1.0 SuperTuxKart 1.3 released: https://blog.supertuxkart.net/2021/09/supertuxkart-13-release.html Firezone - create VPN servers based on WireGuard: https://github.com/firezone/firezone New version of Exim mail server: https://lists.exim.org/lurker/message/20200601.152400.f7bce8f6.en.html PostgreSQL 14 released: https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/postgresql-14-released-2318/ Free Software Foundation Introduces JShelter Browser Add-on to Restrict JavaScript API: https://www.fsf.org/news/fsf-announces-jshelter-browser-add-on-to-combat-threats-from-nonfree-javascript Crashes in OpenBSD, DragonFly BSD and Electron due to deprecation of the IdenTrust root certificate: https://github.com/libressl-portable/portable/issues/595 Google donates a million dollars to improve the security of open source software: https://security.googleblog.com/2021/10/introducing-secure-open-source-pilot.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/