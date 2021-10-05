    Full Circle Weekly News #230

    Full Circle Weekly News #230
    The first stable release of GNU wget2:
https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-gnu/2021-09/msg00011.html

PaSh shell script parallelization system moved under the wing of Linux Foundation:
https://linuxfoundation.org/press-release/linux-foundation-to-host-the-pash-project-accelerating-shell-scripting-with-automated-parallelization-for-industrial-use-cases/

Fedora Linux 35 has entered beta testing:
https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-35-beta/

OBS Studio 27.1 Released:
https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/27.1.0

SuperTuxKart 1.3 released:
https://blog.supertuxkart.net/2021/09/supertuxkart-13-release.html

Firezone - create VPN servers based on WireGuard:
https://github.com/firezone/firezone

New version of Exim mail server:
https://lists.exim.org/lurker/message/20200601.152400.f7bce8f6.en.html

PostgreSQL 14 released:
https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/postgresql-14-released-2318/

Free Software Foundation Introduces JShelter Browser Add-on to Restrict JavaScript API:
https://www.fsf.org/news/fsf-announces-jshelter-browser-add-on-to-combat-threats-from-nonfree-javascript

Crashes in OpenBSD, DragonFly BSD and Electron due to deprecation of the IdenTrust root certificate:
https://github.com/libressl-portable/portable/issues/595

Google donates a million dollars to improve the security of open source software:
https://security.googleblog.com/2021/10/introducing-secure-open-source-pilot.html




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

