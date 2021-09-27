    Full Circle Weekly News #229

    Full Circle Weekly News #229
    Bespoke Synth 1.0 software sound synthesizer released:
https://github.com/BespokeSynth/BespokeSynth/releases/tag/v1.0.0

Headscale develops an open server for Tailscale:
https://github.com/juanfont/headscale

Samba 4.15.0 Released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/samba-announce@lists.samba.org/msg00562.html

Sysvinit 3.0 released:
https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/sysvinit-devel/2021-09/msg00000.html

Ubuntu 14.04 and 16.04 support time extended to 10 years:
https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-14-04-and-16-04-lifecycle-extended-to-ten-years

Google publishes HIBA:
https://opensource.googleblog.com/2021/09/announcing-hiba-host-identity-based-authorization-for-SSH.html

A kernel module that can speed up OpenVPN:
https://openvpn.net/blog/openvpn-data-channel-offload/

Apache NetBeans IDE 12.5 Released:
https://blogs.apache.org/netbeans/entry/announce-apache-netbeans-12-5

Ubuntu Touch Nineteenth Firmware Update:
https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-news-1/post/ubuntu-touch-ota-19-release-3779

Release of the GNOME 41 user environment:
https://foundation.gnome.org/2021/09/22/gnome-41-release/

The Waydroid project develops a package to run Android on GNU / Linux distributions:
https://waydro.id/

Release of CRIU 3.16:
http://criu.org/

MidnightBSD 2.1 released:
https://www.midnightbsd.org/notes/

Ubuntu 21.10 beta release:
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-September/000273.html

HackerOne pays for identifying vulnerabilities in Open Source Software:
https://www.hackerone.com/press-release/hackerone-expands-internet-bug-bounty-improve-collective-security-software-supply

GNU Coreutils 9.0 released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg02953.html



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

