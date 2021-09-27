Full Circle Weekly News #229

/
Bespoke Synth 1.0 software sound synthesizer released: https://github.com/BespokeSynth/BespokeSynth/releases/tag/v1.0.0 Headscale develops an open server for Tailscale: https://github.com/juanfont/headscale Samba 4.15.0 Released: https://www.mail-archive.com/samba-announce@lists.samba.org/msg00562.html Sysvinit 3.0 released: https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/sysvinit-devel/2021-09/msg00000.html Ubuntu 14.04 and 16.04 support time extended to 10 years: https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-14-04-and-16-04-lifecycle-extended-to-ten-years Google publishes HIBA: https://opensource.googleblog.com/2021/09/announcing-hiba-host-identity-based-authorization-for-SSH.html A kernel module that can speed up OpenVPN: https://openvpn.net/blog/openvpn-data-channel-offload/ Apache NetBeans IDE 12.5 Released: https://blogs.apache.org/netbeans/entry/announce-apache-netbeans-12-5 Ubuntu Touch Nineteenth Firmware Update: https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-news-1/post/ubuntu-touch-ota-19-release-3779 Release of the GNOME 41 user environment: https://foundation.gnome.org/2021/09/22/gnome-41-release/ The Waydroid project develops a package to run Android on GNU / Linux distributions: https://waydro.id/ Release of CRIU 3.16: http://criu.org/ MidnightBSD 2.1 released: https://www.midnightbsd.org/notes/ Ubuntu 21.10 beta release: https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-September/000273.html HackerOne pays for identifying vulnerabilities in Open Source Software: https://www.hackerone.com/press-release/hackerone-expands-internet-bug-bounty-improve-collective-security-software-supply GNU Coreutils 9.0 released: https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg02953.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/