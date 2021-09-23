    Full Circle Weekly News #228

    By -
    1175
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #228
    /

    Ultimaker Cura 4.11 released:
    https://github.com/Ultimaker/Cura/releases/tag/4.11.0

    Revolt – alternative to Discord:
    https://revolt.chat/

    Terraform Project news:
    https://www.hashicorp.com/blog/terraform-community-contributions

    MidnightBSD Project Server Hacked:
    https://twitter.com/midnightbsd/status/1434543206067159041

    A third party is trying to trademark PostgreSQL in Europe and the US:
    https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/trademark-actions-against-the-postgresql-community-2302/

    PostgreSQL conference to be held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia:
    https://pgconf.ru/202109

    Budgie desktop migrates from GTK to EFL libraries from Enlightenment project:
    https://joshuastrobl.com/2021/09/14/building-an-alternative-ecosystem/

    LibreOffice 8.0 new tabbed interface layout available
    https://libreofficemaster.blogspot.com/2021/07/libreoffice-80-ui-mockup.html

    Oracle removes restriction on commercial use of JDK:
    https://blogs.oracle.com/java/post/free-java-license

    Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS release:
    https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-September/000272.html

    GIMP 2.10.28 Released:
    https://www.gimp.org/news/2021/09/18/gimp-2-10-28-released/

    An OpenCL frontend written in Rust is being developed for Mesa
    https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/karolherbst/mesa/-/tree/rusticl/src/gallium/frontends/rusticl

    The Windowsfx project with Windows11 interface:
    https://www.windowsfx.org/index.php/release-news/windowsfx-operating-system

    Testing the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop
    https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.22.90/

     

     

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.