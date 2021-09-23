The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #228 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10 min Share Share Link Embed

Ultimaker Cura 4.11 released:

https://github.com/Ultimaker/Cura/releases/tag/4.11.0

Revolt – alternative to Discord:

https://revolt.chat/

Terraform Project news:

https://www.hashicorp.com/blog/terraform-community-contributions

MidnightBSD Project Server Hacked:

https://twitter.com/midnightbsd/status/1434543206067159041

A third party is trying to trademark PostgreSQL in Europe and the US:

https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/trademark-actions-against-the-postgresql-community-2302/

PostgreSQL conference to be held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia:

https://pgconf.ru/202109

Budgie desktop migrates from GTK to EFL libraries from Enlightenment project:

https://joshuastrobl.com/2021/09/14/building-an-alternative-ecosystem/

LibreOffice 8.0 new tabbed interface layout available

https://libreofficemaster.blogspot.com/2021/07/libreoffice-80-ui-mockup.html

Oracle removes restriction on commercial use of JDK:

https://blogs.oracle.com/java/post/free-java-license

Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS release:

https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-September/000272.html

GIMP 2.10.28 Released:

https://www.gimp.org/news/2021/09/18/gimp-2-10-28-released/

An OpenCL frontend written in Rust is being developed for Mesa

https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/karolherbst/mesa/-/tree/rusticl/src/gallium/frontends/rusticl

The Windowsfx project with Windows11 interface:

https://www.windowsfx.org/index.php/release-news/windowsfx-operating-system

Testing the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop

https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.22.90/

