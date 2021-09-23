Full Circle Weekly News #228

Ultimaker Cura 4.11 released:
https://github.com/Ultimaker/Cura/releases/tag/4.11.0
Revolt – alternative to Discord:
https://revolt.chat/
Terraform Project news:
https://www.hashicorp.com/blog/terraform-community-contributions
MidnightBSD Project Server Hacked:
https://twitter.com/midnightbsd/status/1434543206067159041
A third party is trying to trademark PostgreSQL in Europe and the US:
https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/trademark-actions-against-the-postgresql-community-2302/
PostgreSQL conference to be held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia:
https://pgconf.ru/202109
Budgie desktop migrates from GTK to EFL libraries from Enlightenment project:
https://joshuastrobl.com/2021/09/14/building-an-alternative-ecosystem/
LibreOffice 8.0 new tabbed interface layout available
https://libreofficemaster.blogspot.com/2021/07/libreoffice-80-ui-mockup.html
Oracle removes restriction on commercial use of JDK:
https://blogs.oracle.com/java/post/free-java-license
Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS release:
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-September/000272.html
GIMP 2.10.28 Released:
https://www.gimp.org/news/2021/09/18/gimp-2-10-28-released/
An OpenCL frontend written in Rust is being developed for Mesa
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/karolherbst/mesa/-/tree/rusticl/src/gallium/frontends/rusticl
The Windowsfx project with Windows11 interface:
https://www.windowsfx.org/index.php/release-news/windowsfx-operating-system
Testing the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.22.90/
Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/