Full Circle Weekly News #226

Linux 5.14 kernel released:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/8/29/382
Beta version of Multitextor:
https://github.com/vikonix/multitextor
A completely free version of the Linux-libre 5.14 kernel is available:
https://www.fsfla.org/pipermail/linux-libre/2021-August/003439.html
NTFS-3G Releases with Vulnerability Elimination:
https://sourceforge.net/p/ntfs-3g/mailman/ntfs-3g-devel/?viewmonth=202108
ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.4 online editor:
https://www.onlyoffice.com/blog/2021/08/onlyoffice-docs-v6-4-with-conditional-formatting/
New version of SMPlayer:
https://blog.smplayer.info/smplayer-21-8-has-been-released/
Armbian 21.08 Released:
https://forum.armbian.com/topic/18874-armbian-2108-has-been-released/
Linux From Scratch 11 and Beyond Linux From Scratch 11 Released:
https://lists.linuxfromscratch.org/sympa/arc/lfs-announce/2021-09/msg00000.html
Nitrux 1.6.0 Releases with NX Desktop:
https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-1-6-0/
Release of KDE Plasma Mobile 21.08:
https://www.plasma-mobile.org/2021/08/31/plasma-mobile-gear-21-08/
Release yt-dlp:
https://github.com/yt-dlp/yt-dlp/releases/tag/2021.09.02
OpenWrt 21.02.0 Released:
https://lists.infradead.org/pipermail/openwrt-devel/2021-September/036260.html
Wayland-based KDE session is stable:
https://pointieststick.com/2021/09/03/this-week-in-kde-gazillions-of-bugfixes/
