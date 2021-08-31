    Full Circle Weekly News #225

    Full Circle Weekly News #225
    GTK 4.4 graphical toolkit:
    https://blog.gtk.org/2021/08/23/gtk-4-4/

    GNOME 41 Beta Available:
    https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce-list@gnome.org/msg01058.html

    Release of the GNU Taler 0.8:
    https://taler.net/en/news/2021-09.html

    Linux kernel turns 30:

    Release of QEMU Emulator 6.1:
    https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2021-08/msg04108.html

    SeaMonkey 2.53.9:
    https://blog.seamonkey-project.org/2021/08/26/seamonkey-2-53-9-is-out/

    Free OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.0 Released:
    https://www.openshot.org/blog/2021/08/25/new_openshot_release_260/

    The GNOME Project has launched an Application Web Directory:
    https://blogs.gnome.org/sophieh/2021/08/26/apps-gnome-org-is-online/

    Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS Release with Graphics Stack and Linux Kernel Updates:
    https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-August/000271.html

    DogLinux Build Update:
    https://debiandog.github.io/doglinux/

    Qt Creator 5.0 Released:
    https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-creator-5.0-released

    LibreELEC 10.0:
    https://libreelec.tv/2021/08/26/libreelec-matrix-10-0/

    New releases of anonymous network I2P 1.5.0:
    https://geti2p.net/en/blog/post/2021/08/23/1.5.0-Release

    Delta Chat 1.22 messenger is available:
    https://delta.chat/en/2021-08-24-updates

     

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

