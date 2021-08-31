Full Circle Weekly News #225

GTK 4.4 graphical toolkit:
https://blog.gtk.org/2021/08/23/gtk-4-4/
GNOME 41 Beta Available:
https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce-list@gnome.org/msg01058.html
Release of the GNU Taler 0.8:
https://taler.net/en/news/2021-09.html
Linux kernel turns 30:
Release of QEMU Emulator 6.1:
https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2021-08/msg04108.html
SeaMonkey 2.53.9:
https://blog.seamonkey-project.org/2021/08/26/seamonkey-2-53-9-is-out/
Free OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.0 Released:
https://www.openshot.org/blog/2021/08/25/new_openshot_release_260/
The GNOME Project has launched an Application Web Directory:
https://blogs.gnome.org/sophieh/2021/08/26/apps-gnome-org-is-online/
Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS Release with Graphics Stack and Linux Kernel Updates:
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2021-August/000271.html
DogLinux Build Update:
https://debiandog.github.io/doglinux/
Qt Creator 5.0 Released:
https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-creator-5.0-released
LibreELEC 10.0:
https://libreelec.tv/2021/08/26/libreelec-matrix-10-0/
New releases of anonymous network I2P 1.5.0:
https://geti2p.net/en/blog/post/2021/08/23/1.5.0-Release
Delta Chat 1.22 messenger is available:
https://delta.chat/en/2021-08-24-updates
Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/